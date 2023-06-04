A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was once shot on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in the 3300 block of Colima St.

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was once shot in a parking lot on the West Side of San Antonio, in accordance to the San Antonio Police Department.

- Advertisement -

The capturing came about round 1 PM on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in the 3300 block of Colima Street, which is shut to Cupples and Castroville roads.

At the scene, a police sergeant said that the sufferer was once having a dialog with a person in a purple pickup truck after they shot him.

The sufferer was once taken to a clinical facility and is in a stable condition. The legislation enforcement companies have now not launched any information about the shooter but.

- Advertisement -

You can also be in: