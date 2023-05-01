14-year-old struck by two bullets while with dad on I-4

In a annoying incident that happened on Friday, a 14-year-old woman used to be shot by two stray bullets while riding on I-4 with her father. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place close to Branch Forbes Road in Hillsborough County while the daddy and daughter have been riding of their 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.

The passenger aspect in their car used to be struck by two random bullets, one in every of which hit the woman’s leg after penetrating the door of the automobile. The father right away took his daughter to a close-by medical institution, the place she is these days receiving remedy and is alleged to be in a solid situation.

The whole incident has left everybody who got here to learn about it shaken and alarmed, as it’s unattainable that anyone can transform a sufferer of one of these mindless act. The government are urging any individual with information associated with the incident to return ahead and help within the ongoing investigation. Please touch the Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS if you recognize anything else that may lend a hand the investigation.