13-year-old shoots, injures Lakeland Police officer, police say

The Lakeland Police Chief, Sam Taylor, has showed {that a} Lakeland Police officer was once shot through a 13-year-old on Wednesday night. The incident befell round 5:15 p.m. close to the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue, the place the police gained calls a couple of capturing.

During a news convention, Chief Taylor discussed that they gained information a couple of car concerned and a Lakeland Police officer, Jamie Smith, discovered the car and stopped it. However, the car fled from Officer Smith, resulting in a pursuit that ended on tenth Street. Three suspects throughout the car then ran clear of the scene, with considered one of them wearing a handgun.

Officer Smith chased the suspect with the handgun thru an condominium advanced, the place the suspect fired a minimum of one spherical at Officer Smith, who fired again in reaction. During the gunfire alternate, Officer Smith was once struck one time within the left foot, however he endured to run after the 13-year-old. The suspect was once later discovered hiding in a bush earlier than attractive in additional gunfire with Officer Smith. During this alternate, the suspect was once shot a number of instances and was once equipped clinical support on the scene earlier than being transferred to Tampa General Hospital.

Officer Smith was once taken to Lakeland Regional for remedy, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.