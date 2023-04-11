111 Tired Quotes You Can Relate to (But Also Get a Boost of Energy From)

If you’re drained lately then perhaps this post allow you to.

In it I would like to percentage relatable and undying ideas on tiredness. To provide you with some convenience. To remind you that you just’re no longer by myself in feeling this manner.

But I additionally need to be offering ideas that may convey you a new spark of power and motivation. And knowledge that can provide you with new concepts about how to take on being drained. To expectantly be much less drained within the coming weeks and months.

This is 111 of the most efficient and maximum tough drained quotes. I in reality hope you’ll in finding one thing useful right here.

And if you wish to have extra helpful motivation then take a look at this post with quotes on coping with rigidity and this one stuffed with stability quotes (to as an example allow you to to in finding a excellent stability between paintings and residential lifestyles).

Relatable Tired Quotes

“You’ve done enough. It’s okay to be tired. You can take a break.”

– Shauna Niequist

“I’m tired of not being able to speak my mind. And this tiredness never fades away.”

– Shreya Maurya

“I’m so tired but I can’t sleep. Standing on the edge of something much too deep.”

– Sarah MacLachlan

“I want to care, but I don’t. I look at you and all I feel is tired.”

– Elizabeth Scott

“I’m tired of feeling worthless, I’m tired of feeling hopeless, but above all, I’m tired of feeling tired.”

– Unknown

“Foolishness sleeps soundly, while knowledge turns with each thinking hour, longing for the dawn of answers.”

– Anthony Liccione

“Tired, tired with nothing, tired with everything, tired with the world’s weight he had never chosen to bear.”

– F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy.”

– Tina Fey

“Tired, but mentally.”

– Shaquille Williams

“I’m tired of defending my character. I am what I am. What you see is what you get.”

– Dana Plato

“I’m so exhausted and yet I feel like I’ll never sleep again.”

– Maya Banks

“She was so tired of being strong.”

– Kristin Hannah

“The wages of sin are death, but by the time taxes are taken out, it’s just sort of a tired feeling.”

– Paula Poundstone

“You feel fine, and then, when your body can’t keep fighting, you don’t.”

– Nicholas Sparks

“If one could run without getting tired I don’t think one would often want to do anything else.”

– C.S. Lewis

“Sometimes I’m so tired, I look down at what I’m wearing, and if it’s comfortable enough to sleep in, I don’t even make it into my pajamas. I’m looking down, and I’m like, ‘T-shirt and stretchy pants? Yup, that’s fine. It’s pajama-y, good night.’”

– Rebecca Romijn

“I’m sick and tired of your attitude. I’m feeling like I don’t know you.”

– Taylor Swift

“I am old, Gandalf. I don’t look it, but I am beginning to feel it in my heart of hearts. Well-preserved indeed! Why, I feel all thin, sort of stretched, if you know what I mean: like butter that has been scraped over too much bread. That can’t be right. I need a change, or something.”

– J.R.R. Tolkien

“Disrespect is tired. Shade is old. Sipping ‘tea’ isn’t cute. But loving, supporting, giving, being grateful and perpetuating light, is.”

– Grace Gealey

“But there comes a time when you grow tired, when what you are giving is more than what you have been given.”

– Bruce Coville

“Knocked down but not beaten. Tired but not giving up. I saw the sun peek through the clouds. Sometimes all we need is a glimmer of hope.”

– Jon Gordon

“There’s always an element of fear that you need to work a lot until people get sick and tired of you or finally figure out that you’re a fraud after all!”

– Ben Stiller

“I’m exhausted by the idea that everyone is presenting this perfect life.”

– Luke Goss

“I’m so tired of people who aren’t real.”

– Graham Masterton

“If I’m exhausted and I just don’t feel like it, then I don’t do it. I am a human being, after all. But I also know I’m the kind of person who, if I take one day off, well, it’s very easy for me to take the next day off and then quit exercising.”

– Kelly Ripa

“I look in the mirror and see this medium average person. A little tired, a little sad, but not falling apart.”

– Cecelia Ahern

Helpful Tired Quotes to Give You New Energy

“In times of life crisis, whether wildfires or smoldering stress, the first thing I do is go back to basics … am I eating right, am I getting enough sleep, am I getting some physical and mental exercise every day?”

– Edward Albert

“The health of the eye seems to demand a horizon. We are never tired, so long as we can see far enough.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

“It’s so important to realize that every time you get upset, it drains your emotional energy. Losing your cool makes you tired. Getting angry a lot messes with your health.”

– Joyce Meyer

“Never give up. When your heart becomes tired, just walk with your legs – but move on.”

– Paulo Coelho

“When life makes you tired, someone can come alongside you there and lift up your weary arms.”

– Tony Evans

“If you get tired, learn to rest, not to quit.”

– Banksy

“People always say that I didn’t give up my seat because I was tired, but that isn’t true. I was not tired physically… No, the only tired I was, was tired of giving in.”

– Rosa Parks

“When all is said and done, I want to die exhausted and empty because I gave everything that was in me. I believe that’s why we’re all here: to give of ourselves to one another to help create a better world, because you can’t take it with you.”

– Lamman Rucker

“I am someone who can’t hold on to negativity or hold on to grudges. I might feel something at a certain point, but I get tired after that. I don’t carry it with me. I forgive and forget very easily, and that’s the only way to be happy and peaceful.”

– Deepika Padukone

“When you’re at your absolute, most exhausted… That’s when you have to be at the top of your game.”

– Bill Hader

“I’m exhausted trying to stay healthy.”

– Steve Yzerman

“The most critical time in any battle is not when I’m fatigued, it’s when I no longer care.”

– Craig D. Lounsbrough

“When you are tired, sleep; when you are hungry, eat.”

– Michael Gluckman

“Losers quit when they’re tired. Winners quit when they’ve won.”

– Mike Ditka

“The vision of a champion is someone who is bent over, drenched in sweat, at the point of exhaustion, when no one else is watching.”

– Anson Dorrance

“If you think you’re done, you always have at least 40 percent more.”

– Lauren Crandall

“If you can’t outplay them, outwork them.”

– Ben Hogan

“When you’re tired and weary, tap into the energy of friends and family or through books, videos and podcasts. Make this a habit for your mental health and for your progress towards your goals.”

– Rip Miller

“Nothing can substitute for just plain hard work. I had to put in the time to get back. And it was a grind. It meant training and sweating every day. But I was completely committed to working out to prove to myself that I still could do it.”

– Andre Agassi

“You learn you can do your best even when it’s hard, even when you’re tired and maybe hurting a little bit. It feels good to show some courage.”

– Joe Namath

Tired Quotes to Give You New Insights

“When you are tired, speaking gently will take effort. But I can assure you that the peace it brings to your home is well worth it.”

– Pavan Choudary

“Stress is largely self-inflicted, so the ability to manage stress more effectively comes from managing oneself.”

– Michael Hetherington

“The worst thing about being tired is the negative twist of perception.”

– Rosamond Rice

“A detached mind is seldom tired because it is free of fearful or tiresome thoughts.”

– Sfurti Sahare

“An exhausted man is much more than a weary man. Does he exhaust the possible because he is himself exhausted, or is he exhausted because he has exhausted the possible? He exhausts himself by exhausting the possible, and inversely.”

– Gilles Deleuze

“There is virtue in work and there is virtue in rest. Use both and overlook neither.”

– Alan Cohen

“I’m tired of all this nonsense about beauty being skin deep. That’s deep enough. What do you want, an adorable pancreas?”

– Jean Kerr

“Fatigue has many faces and many causes. Fatigue and tiredness mean different things to different people.”

– Michael A. Schmidt

“You need to be able to manage stress because hard times will come, and a positive outlook is what gets you through.”

– Marie Osmond

“Let heavy thoughts sink. Go to sleep and wake up with light thoughts.”

– Unknown

“When we are tired, we are attacked by ideas we conquered long ago.”

– Friedrich Nietzsche

“It was hell to be so tired, and still care.”

– Lois McMaster Bujold

“One thing you can’t hide – is when you’re crippled inside.”

– John Lennon

“A conclusion is the place where you got tired thinking.”

– Martin H. Fischer

“Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.”

-Sam Levenson

“The more you lose yourself in something bigger than yourself, the more energy you will have.”

– Norman Vincent Peale

Motivational Tired Quotes

“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.”

– Confucius

“It depends on you, to keep pushing forward until you win or give in. Always choose the former.”

– Lailah Gifty Akita

“Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.”

– Jim Ryun

“The best way to guarantee a loss is to quit.”

– Morgan Freeman

“The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.”

– Confucius

“Do you think miners stand around all day talking about how hard it is to mine for coal? They do not. They simply dig.”

– Cheryl Strayed

“Really, the measure of a man is when they’re tired and exhausted.”

– George Eads

“You must be strong enough to strike and strike and strike again without tiring. The first lesson is to make yourself that strong.”

– Holly Black

“If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

– Winston Churchill

“The most certain way to succeed is to just try one more time.”

– Thomas Edison

“Don’t resist the growing pains, push through them.”

– Germany Kent

“Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must; just never give up.”

– Dean Karnazes

“Your victory is right around the corner. Never give up.”

– Nicki Minaj

“Never give up on something you believe in.”

– Steve Scalise

“So relax when you are tired or bored. More battles are lost for want of sleep than for inadequate preparation.”

– Pavan Choudary

“When I’m grateful for all the blessings, it puts away all the stress about things not in my control. Things like long hours, aging, pollution, scandals … it helps me create perspective by just focusing on being grateful. Take that moment twice a day with yourself.”

– Darby Stanchfield

“It’s important to surround yourself with good people, interesting people, young people, young ideas. Go places, learn new stuff. Look at the world with wonder – don’t be tired about it.”

– Angela Bassett

“Desire is the key to motivation, but it’s the determination and commitment to the unrelenting pursuit of your goal – a commitment to excellence – that will enable you to attain the success you seek.”

– Mario Andretti

“Seek and see all the marvels around you. You will get tired of looking at yourself alone, and that fatigue will make you deaf and blind to everything else.”

– Carlos Castaneda

“Never stop trying. Never stop believing. Never give up. Your day will come.”

– Mandy Hale

Short Tired Quotes

“Even when you have every right to be tired of everything, never be tired of living.”

– Terry Mark

“Giving up is the only sure way to fail.”

– Gena Showalter

“Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of doing the hard work you already did.”

– Newt Gingrich

“Tiredness is just something that is appearing; it’s not who you are.”

– Nirmala

“A man grows most tired while standing still.”

– Chinese proverb

“I’m tired of all the pain, agony, tears, and feeling that there is no reason to carry on.”

– Pete Frierson

“I am not an early bird or a night owl. I am some form of permanently exhausted pigeon.”

– Unknown

“Making some time each week for your physical health and for a bit of self-care makes all the difference.”

– Eloise Brown

“Whenever I get fed up with life I love to go wandering in nature.”

– Andrea Arnold

“You’ve had your share of secrets and I’m tired of being last to know.”

– Taylor Swift

“Keep believing. You may be tired, discouraged, but don’t give up on your future.”

– Joel Osteen

“I am tired of being tired and talking about how tired I am.”

– Amy Poehler

“Tired minds don’t plan well. Sleep first, then plan later.”

– Walter Reisch

Quick and Concise Tired Quotes

“Many, my children, are the tears I’ve wept, and threaded many a maze of weary thought.”

– Sophocles

“Life is one long process of getting tired.”

– Samuel Butler

“Even nice things don’t make you happy when you’re tired.”

– Jo Brand

“To say I am not mentally tired in ways and exhausted in ways would be a lie.”

– Megan Rapinoe

“Laziness is nothing more than the habit of resting before you get tired.”

– Jules Renard

“I’m not tired of challenges. I’m tired of people challenging me for nothing.”

– Ces Peta

“I don’t stop when I’m tired, I only stop when I’m done.”

– Marilyn Monroe

“I’m so tired. I don’t know if I can ever outrun how I used to be.”

– Marie Lu

– Richard Marsh

“Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.”

– Harriet Beecher Stowe

“Sleep did not honor me with its presence.”

– Alysha Speer, Sharden

“You never get tired unless you stop and take time for it.”

– Bob Hope

“When I’m tired, I rest. I say, ‘I can’t be a superwoman today.’”

– Jada Pinkett Smith

If you discovered those drained quotes useful then percentage them with a pal or co-worker that might need them lately by the use of social media or electronic mail.

Want much more motivation and inspirational quotes for the ones difficult days? Have a take a look at this post with thankfulness quotes, this one with someday at a time quotes plus this one that is all about consistency quotes.