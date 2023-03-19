110 Sunday Quotes for a Happy and Relaxing Day

Sunday is right here.

It’s time to loosen up. Recharge. Spend a while with family members.

Maybe get a few duties round the house finished prior to the weekend is over. And in all probability do a little bit of preparation prior to the paintings week starts.

So in lately’s post I’d like that will help you with that via sharing 110 of the most productive and most provoking Sunday quotes.

I am hoping you’ll be able to to find one thing uplifting right here to provide you with a spice up of power and mean you can to find a certain viewpoint.

Inspirational Sunday Quotes

“Sometimes I have loved the peacefulness of an ordinary Sunday. It is like standing in a newly planted garden after a warm rain. You can feel the silent and invisible life.”

– Marilynne Robinson

“There’s nothing better than putting your feet up on a Sunday afternoon and grabbing a good book.”

– Chris Klein

“If your whole week ahead feels overwhelming then break it down into what you need to do each day. And then break the first of those days into what you need to get done each hour.”

– John Rask

“Want to make this Sunday awesome? That’s in your hands and what actions you take or do not take. So own this day and what you want to build it to be.”

– Unknown

“Do not waste a single Sunday. If you don’t waste Sundays, you will be less likely to waste Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.”

– Matthew Kelly

“On a rainy Sunday afternoon I tend to spend my time with a good book, a cup of tea and I also like to get just a bunch of boring tasks done so I don’t have to think about them during the week ahead.”

– Jill Jones

“Happy Sunday to you and your circle of relatives. Make this a day of gratitude via pondering of three issues you might be thankful for about your lifestyles lately and 3 issues you might be thankful for concerning the folks on the subject of you.

– Tom Davis

“Take the time to do what you love to do this weekend.”

– Catherine Pulsifer

“Just an ordinary Sunday with my kids is the best way to recharge and prepare me for Monday morning.”

– Allison James

“Ah, Sunday, the day of rest… now that’s something to be thankful for!”

– Aaron P. Taylor

“Decide to make small acts of kindness throughout this day to make it a joyful Sunday for the people in your life.”

– Unknown

“Sunday was always the best of days for being the self you had intended to be, but were not, for one reason or another.”

– Jesse Ball

“Think of one small and kind thing you can do today to make this into a happy Sunday for someone in your life. Then make that small idea into reality!”

– Unknown

“Bring the Sunday spirit to your own loved ones through kindness, by listening more and by spreading the positive vibes (because they are contagious!)”

– Jill Anderton

Uplifting and Happy Sunday Quotes

(*110*)

– A.D. Posey

“Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week.”

– Joseph Addison

“No matter rain or shine, you can make this a happy, blessed Sunday through your own attitude and outlook.”

– Anna Williams

“Sunday! A family day with a touch of weekend thrown in for good measure.”

– Anthony T. Hincks

“Is there any place on Earth that smells better than a laundromat? It’s like a rainy Sunday when you don’t have to get out from under your covers, or like lying back on the grass your father’s just mowed – comfort food for your nose.”

– Jodi Picoult

“Oh dear Sunday, I want to sleep in your arms and have a fun day.”

– Santosh Kalwar

“Sunday is the day of the week when we focus on rest and contemplation. On spending quality time with each other. On exercise and on preparing for a good start on Monday morning.”

– Amy Wilson

“May your Sunday be full of fun and laughter.”

– Kate Summers

“This weekend don’t think about Monday, it will come soon enough.”

– Robert Rivers

“Sunday brings along memories of childhood when I used to wake up to go to church. Then when I would return home there would be something special for breakfast. I miss those days.”

– Quincy Latte

“If I have a Sunday free, I’ll go up the coast and spend some time on the beach. I scuba dive and swim and sail. A lot of the things I like are around the water.”

– Parker Stevenson

“When I was a kid, our family used to watch ‘Bonanza.’ I really liked having a Sunday night TV ritual.”

– Anne Lamott

“My Sunday is a leisure day in which I encourage myself to forget the responsibilities of my workdays and engage honestly with my friends and loved ones.”’

– Srinivas Mishra

Insightful Sunday Quotes

“Millions long for immortality who don’t know what to do with themselves on a rainy Sunday afternoon.”

– Susan Ertz

“Sunday is the golden clasp that binds together the volume of the week.”

– Henry Wadsworth

“Don’t judge men’s wealth or godliness by their Sunday appearance.”

– Benjamin Franklin

“Poetry is truth in its Sunday clothes.”

– Joseph Roux

“Experience life in all possible ways —

good-bad, bitter-sweet, dark-light,

summer-winter. Experience all the dualities.

Don’t be afraid of experience, because

the more experience you have, the more

mature you become.”

– Osho

“Without Sunday, I wouldn’t know when to put on the brakes of a hurtling life.”

– Byron Pulsifer

”The feeling of Sunday is similar all over, heavy, despair, status nonetheless.”

– Jean Rhys

“Do not let Sunday be taken from you. If your soul has no Sunday, it becomes an orphan.”

– Albert Schweitzer

“A beautiful Sunday morning brings blessings to anyone who is centered in this moment – not the future nor past – and keeps their mind open to small miracles and opportunities.”

– Rip Miller

“Live forgiveness every day rather than just talking about it on Sunday.”

– Wayne Dyer

“Sunday is the core of our civilization, dedicated to thought and reverence.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

“The city takes a breath on Sunday. Of all that’s lost with the pursuit of what’s next, I hope we don’t lose that.”

– Hawksley Workman

Sunday Quotes to Help You to Relax and Recharge

“It’s a lazy Sunday morning, where the dreams are floating and sleep is sinking.”

– Dr. Sreeremya

“I try not to work too many Sundays. At least on Sunday nights, I try to chill out a little bit. I call it Sunday Funday.”

– Miley Cyrus

“You cannot have the beginnings of a productive week without a Sunday spent in the calmness of the day.”

– Byron Pulsifer

“I have to be alone very often. I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That’s how I refuel.”

– Audrey Hepburn

“The goal of Sunday is to leave my home as little as possible.”

– Mark Morris

“After a week of the contained chaos that is my job, I need some solitary running time. On Sundays, I can unwind and reconnect with the natural world.”

– Linda Jones

“Why is Sunday a day of rest? Because it is different than all the rest.”

– Byron Pulsifer

Sunday is a day to recharge and fill up the neatly of creativity.”

– Unknown

”Sunday, for me, is all about being house with the circle of relatives with out a plans.”

– John Lasseter

“I play basketball on Sundays and I’m a very spiritual guy; I read a lot of Eastern philosophy and I meditate.”

– Garry Shandling

”You know what Sunday is, it’s a day with a lot of doable for naps.”

– Polly Horvath

“I know that you may have had a stressful and challenging week. So make today a day of letting that go and of relaxing and by doing so you’ll make this a recharging Sunday for yourself.”

– Unknown

“She swears lazy Sundays were made for her. It’s the day of the week when she can just do nothing without not feeling guilty. So she will waste Sundays quite often and feel happy about that.”

– Simone White

Motivational Sunday Quotes for the Upcoming Week

“Sundays are a good day to look at the limitless possibilities of the week ahead.”

– Bob Saget

“You know what I like to do on a Sunday morning? Clean my house. I really enjoy it; it’s my ritual. I require tidiness, actually. I have to have everything spotless before I can relax.”

– Jonathan Rhys Meyers

“This Sunday morning is here for you with a promise of a brand-new beginning in life. Embrace it and be grateful for this beautiful life!”

– Unknown

“Sunday is the best day of the week to prepare for the entire upcoming week. So make a plan for your week to make sure that you get the most important things done and not get stuck in pointless busy work.”

– Elise Green

“Sunday is your best day. You know you had an amazing week. Time to recover and think about how you’re gonna kill it next week.”

– Unknown

”This is Sunday, and the query arises, what’ll I get started the next day to come?”

– Kurt Vonnegut

“Every Sunday afternoon I take just 15 minutes to review what went right or wrong during my week and then I see how I can use that to make next week even better.”

– Bob Allen

“Spend your warm evenings this spring with a hot cup of tea and a notebook and make plans for how step by step you can make all your dreams into reality.”

– Rip Miller

“Running in warm rain or taking a hot bath on a Sunday clears my mind of the past week and helps me prepare for the week ahead. Water is the key for me.”

– Jane Edmonds

“Be in the habit of getting up bright and early on the weekends. Why waste such precious time in bed?”

– Marilyn Vos Savant

“Sunday is a planning day for me. Well, not the whole day, but I usually take 15-20 minutes in the evening to set myself up for quick and focused start on Monday morning to set the tone for the week and not lapse into busy work.”

– Justine Miles

Blessed Sunday Quotes

“Sunday is a time when you sit back and reflect on all the blessings that you have received. Smile at all the good things that you are enjoying.”

– Sera Train

“Be open to the happy Sunday blessings you may encounter today. Otherwise you may miss them and not even appreciate the blessed day and beautiful Sunday that this was for you.”

– Unknown

“Abundant blessings to your family on this happy Sunday morning and may you be blessed with much happiness on this Lord’s Day.”

– Ned Standish

“Sunday morning blessings to you on this wonderful Sunday! Make today count by for example spending quality time with your family or friends or by getting a task you’ve procrastinated on for too long done.”

– Rip Miller

“I’ve been saying for a couple of years now that people need to let God out of the Sunday morning box, that He doesn’t want to just be with you for an hour or two on Sunday morning and then put back in His box to sit there until you have an emergency, but He wants to invade your Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”

– Joyce Meyer

“This Sunday, listen more than you talk. Smile more than you frown. Give more than you take. On this day, spread the Sunday blessings you want to receive.”

– Unknown

“Give me a Sunday morning, that’s full of grace, a simple life and I’ll be okay, here in small town U.S.A.”

– Justin Moore

“Don’t forget to give thanks for all the blessings you’ve received on this beautiful Sunday.”

– Unknown

“Sunday, a day of rest declared by God for our benefit; appreciate the day and rest.”

– Byron Pulsifer

“Sunday blessings may come in disguises. Sometimes as a challenge that helps you to learn a valuable lesson or something about yourself.”

– Unknown

“Happy blessed Sunday to you, my kind and wonderful friend! May the almighty God smile upon you and may you be blessed with love, prosperity and less challenges today, this week and in the coming year.”

– Anna Lowe

“Sunday is the Lord’s Day. Let us find time to be with him.”

– Pope Francis

“Blessings to you, your family and friends. Let’s make this a great Sunday of kindness and love.”

– Cece Jones

Funny Sunday Quotes

“Although I understand that all days are equal with 24 hours each, most of us agree that Friday is the longest day of the week and Sunday the shortest!”

– D.S. Mixell

“Champagne makes you feel like it’s Sunday and better days are just around the corner.”

– Marlene Dietrich

“Sunday is the day when I prepare for the week ahead by making improbable To-Do lists and browsing Pinterest for ideas on how to decorate my imaginary mansion.”

– Nanea Hoffman

“Most of us spend the first six days of each week sowing wild oats; then we go to church on Sunday and pray for a crop failure.”

– Fred Allen

“Sundays tend to be a day where just I do nothing but visit people. It’s kind of like trick-or-treating.”

– Chuck Palahniuk

“Weekends are a bit like rainbows; they look good from a distance but disappear when you get up close to them.”

– John Shirley

“Spend some time this weekend on home improvement; improve your attitude toward your family.”

– Bo Bennett

“Without the weekend, where would the week be?”

– Anthony T. Hincks

“Weekends don’t count unless you spend them doing something completely pointless.”

– Bill Watterson

Short Sunday Quotes

“I’m easy like Sunday morning.”

– Commodores

“Sunday evenings often feel like the weekend is over before it’s even begun.”

– Catherine McCormack

“It’s not enough to attend church and pray every Sunday; you have to act.”

– Abbe Pierre

“Sunday is a day of rest.”

– Mark Morris

“Look to gratitude and an optimistic attitude on this wonderful day to build a lovely Sunday.”

– Unknown

“Sunday, the day for the language of leisure.”

– Elfriede Jelinek

“There aren’t enough days in the weekend.”

– Rod Schmidt

“A productive Sunday is the Sunday when you feel and learn something new.”

– Unknown

“The most important things we talk about on Sundays are things to which we pay very little attention.”

– Erich Fromm

“Sunday is a rest day. It’s fun day. It’s family day. And sometimes it’s catchup day for what didn’t get done during the week.”

– Ainsley Jones

“Time flows in a strange way on Sundays.”

– Haruki Murakami

Other Sunday Quotes and Sayings

“Sitting with her on Sunday evening — a wet Sunday evening — the very time of all others when if a friend is at hand the heart must be opened, and every thing told.”

– Jane Austen

”On Sunday mornings, because the crack of dawn burned into day, swarms of gulls descended at the uncollected trash, soaring and losing within the chilly transparent gentle.”

– Edward Conlon

“A Sunday well-spent brings a week of content.”

– Proverb

“I guess God made Boston on a wet Sunday.”

– Raymond Chandler

“I’m definitely not a traditionalist, because a traditionalist would be going to church every Sunday.”

– Oprah Winfrey

“More and more people work on Sundays as a consequence of the competitiveness imposed by a consumer society.”

– Pope Francis

“There are many persons who look on Sunday as a sponge to wipe out the sins of the week.”

– Henry Ward Beecher

“In my house every Sunday, everybody was cleaning the house. There was always music, and everybody was dancing, sometimes naked around the house. Not hippie, but very free.”

– Penelope Cruz

”Between Monday and Saturday males make an target market. On Sunday, they make a congregation.”

– Mokokoma Mokhonoana

“It was a Sunday afternoon, wet and cheerless; and a duller spectacle this earth of ours has not to show than a rainy Sunday in London.”

– Thomas de Quincey

“There is always something new to learn and feel each Sunday.”

– Bishop Gerald Causse

“I don’t go to church on Sunday, don’t get on my knees to pray, or memorize the books of the Bible, I got my own special way.”

– Tom Waits

“I want there to be no peasant in my kingdom so poor that he cannot have a chicken in his pot every Sunday.”

– Henry IV

“You never know these days. Uninvited guests may force you to take an unplanned trip to an unknown destination; doesn’t hurt to be in your Sunday clothes.”

– Anurag Shourie

