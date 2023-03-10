100 Marvel Trivia Questions (with Answers) to Test Your Knowledge

So you are saying you’re Marvel-obsessed? That you had been keen on the comics sooner than the films took characters like Drax and Gamora mainstream? Sure, you could suppose you understand the whole thing there’s to know concerning the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), however those are one of the very best motion pictures round for a reason why. They’re stuffed with all varieties of refined main points, humorous one-liners and Easter eggs which can be tremendous simple to omit—at the first watch or even the 20 th. How shut had been you in reality paying consideration to the 31 motion pictures which were launched to this point? You’re about to to find out with this tough Marvel trivialities quiz.

Be warned: Some of our Marvel trivialities questions may stump even essentially the most trustworthy lovers of those superhero motion pictures, even those that are masters of film trivialities.

Marvel trivialities questions

1. Question: What was once the primary Marvel film ever made?

Answer: Iron Man

2. Question: How a few years was once Steve Rogers trapped underneath the ice?

Answer: 66 years

3. Question: Which MCU common was once no longer in Captain America: Civil War?

Answer: Nick Fury

4. Question: What online game does Thor get addicted to in Avengers: Endgame?

Answer: Fortnite

5. Question: What is the identify of the decision signal Carol Danvers and Maria use in Captain Marvel?

Answer: Photon

6. Question: Peter Quill’s send is called and then common ’80s actress?

Answer: Alyssa Milano

7. Question: Which billionaire makes a cameo in Iron Man 2?

Answer: Elon Musk

8. Question: What does Thaddeus Ross say to Tony after he says, “We are putting a team together,” in The Incredible Hulk?

Answer: “Who’s we?”

9. Question: What is the identify of the protocol that Tony Star enacts in Iron Man 3?

Answer: The Clean Slate Protocol

10. Question: Who is Black Panther’s little sister?

Answer: Shuri

11. Question: What is the identify of Thor’s hammer? (Bonus issues for spelling it appropriately!)

Answer: Mjölnir

12. Question: What is Black Panther’s swimsuit fabricated from?

Answer: Vibranium

13. Question: What do Sif and Volstagg do with the infinity stone on the finish of Thor: Dark World?

Answer: Give it to the Collector

14. Question: What is Loki’s actual race?

Answer: Frost Giant

15. Question: Which infinity stone do the Guardians have to save in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1?

Answer: The energy stone

16. Question: What is Thanos’s house planet?

Answer: Titan

17. Question: What is the identify of the nature Hawkeye turns into after Avengers: Infinity War?

Answer: Ronin

18. Question: What object does Goose swallow in Captain Marvel?

Answer: The tesseract

19. Question: What 3 pieces does Rocket say he wishes so as to break out jail in Guardians of the Galaxy?

Answer: A safety band, a battery and a prosthetic leg

20. Question: What does the acronym J.A.R.V.I.S. stand for?

Answer: Just A Really Very Intelligent System

21. Question: After Tony says the S-word in Avengers: Age of Ultron, who scolds him for unhealthy language?

Answer: Steve

22. Question: In Spider-Man: Homecoming, what’s Stan Lee’s cameo function?

Answer: He performs a neighbor disturbed via a automotive alarm.

23. Question: What had been the ultimate phrases mentioned via Thanos in Avengers: Endgame?

Answer: “I am inevitable.”

24. Question: Who says, “The hardest choices require the strongest wills” in Avengers: Infinity War?

Answer: Thanos

25. Question: What is the identify of Star Lord’s mom?

Answer: Meredith Quill

26. Question: Which actor voices the nature of Groot?

Answer: Vin Diesel

27. Question: What does Justin Hammer, former CEO of Hammer Industries, do in Iron Man 2?

Answer: He’s an army contractor.

28. Question: What are the names of Wanda’s youngsters?

Answer: Billy and Tommy

29. Question: What singer does Dr. Strange examine Wong to when he says he simply is going via Wong?

Answer: Adele (additionally Drake, Bono and Eminem!)

30. Question: Which 3 Avengers had been presented in Captain America: Civil War?

Answer: Black Panther, Spider-Man and Ant-Man

31. Question: What is the identify of the dwarf who made Thanos’s gauntlet?

Answer: Eitri

32. Question: What does Morgan Stark inform Happy Hogan she needs, after father’s funeral?

Answer: Cheeseburgers

33. Question: What does Tony inform Loki after Loki brags he has a military and the tesseract in Avengers?

Answer: “We have a Hulk.”

34. Question: What form of physician is Dr. Strange?

Answer: A neurosurgeon

35. Question: What is Korg fabricated from?

Answer: Rocks

36. Question: What is the swimsuit of armor Iron Man makes use of to defeat Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron?

Answer: Hulk Buster

37. Question: Which Avenger does Loki enslave in The Avengers?

Answer: Hawkeye

38. Question: What is the identify of the person who traps Thor in Thor: Ragnarok?

Answer: The Grand Master

39. Question: What does Dr. Strange say to the Ancient One in Dr. Strange?

Answer: “Teach me.”

40. Question: What is the identify of the villain in Ant-Man?

Answer: Yellowjacket

41. Question: Where is Captain America in the beginning from?

Answer: Brooklyn

42. Question: What is the identify of the drone piloted via Sam Wilson in Captain America: Civil War?

Answer: Redwing

43. Question: What form is the herb that provides Black Panther his powers?

Answer: Heart-shaped

44. Question: In Iron Man 2, what does Tony inform Nick Fury he doesn’t need to sign up for?

Answer: His super-secret boy band

45. Question: In Avengers, Age of Ultron, what does Steve Rogers say you will have to do if you happen to get killed?

Answer: “Walk it off.”

46. Question: Besides Thor, who can elevate Thor’s hammer?

Answer: Captain America and Vision

47. Question: What is Tony Stark’s father’s identify?

Answer: Howard

48. Question: Where was once Red Skull banished to after he held the tesseract?

Answer: Vormir

49. Question: What is Killmonger’s Wakanda identify?

Answer: N’Jadaka

50. Question: Which eye does Nick Fury put on a patch over?

Answer: His left eye

Marvel items for each fan

51. Question: What was once the identify of Iron Man’s first swimsuit?

Answer: Mark 1

52. Question: How are T’Challa and Killmonger comparable?

Answer: They’re cousins.

53. Question: What is Valkyrie’s scrapper quantity in Thor: Ragnarok?

Answer: 142

54. Question: Scott hides an Ant-Man swimsuit underneath a trophy in Ant-Man and the Wasp. What was once written at the trophy?

Answer: World’s Best Grandma

55. Question: What college’s identify is at the sweatshirt worn via Dr. Strange when Peter visits him at his Sanctum Santorum in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Answer: Columbia

56. Question: What roughly scientist is Dr. Jane Foster?

Answer: An astrophysicist

57. Question: What is the identify of the tune Peter Quill dances to at first of Guardians of the Galaxy?

Answer: “Come and Get Your Love”

58. Question: What is Happy Hogan’s telephone password in Spider-Man: Far from Home?

Answer: “Password”

59. Question: Who did Captain America give his protect to in Avengers: Endgame?

Answer: Falcon

60. Question: Drax thinks he killed the beast at first of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, however who in reality did it?

Answer: Gamora

61. Question: What tune does Baby Groot dance to on the finish of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 1?

Answer: “I Want You Back” via The Jackson 5

62. Question: What is Carol’s nickname for Monica in Captain Marvel?

Answer: Lieutenant Trouble

63. Question: In Avengers: Infinity War, what’s Drax consuming when he’s looking at Peter and Gamora kiss?

Answer: Zarg nuts

64. Question: What is the identify of the company led via Red Skull?

Answer: Hydra

65. Question: What was once the primary identify of Dr. Erskine, the person who grew to become Steve Rogers into Captain America?

Answer: Abraham

66. Question: What does Dr. Strange come to do with Dormammu?

Answer: He comes to cut price.

67. Question: What is the identify of the alien race who invaded New York in The Avengers?

Answer: The Chitauri

68. Question: Does Groot ever say anything else as opposed to “I am Groot?”

Answer: No

69. Question: Who does no longer like being referred to as “young lady” in Captain Marvel?

Answer: Maria Rambeau

70. Question: What a part of Iron Man’s swimsuit assists in keeping him alive?

Answer: The arc reactor

71. Question: What’s the identify of the mix-tape Peter Quill’s mom left him as a souvenir?

Answer: Awesome Mix Vol. 1

72. Question: In a post-credits scene, what do the Avengers devour after the Battle of New York in The Avengers?

Answer: (*100*)

73. Question: What animal does Darren Cross unsuccessfully use as take a look at topics in Ant-Man?

Answer: Lambs

74. Question: Which European town does Black Widow say the Battle of New York reminds her of in The Avengers?

Answer: Budapest

75. Question: What’s the identify of the little boy who is helping Tony Stark restore his swimsuit in Iron Man 3?

Answer: Harley

76. Question: What roughly animal does Thor say he wishes after strolling right into a puppy retailer in Thor?

Answer: A horse

77. Question: Spider-Man and Mysterio fight on which bridge within the finale of Spider-Man: Far from Home?

Answer: Tower Bridge

78. Question: Where does Hank Pym stay a military tank in Ant-Man?

Answer: His keychain

79. Question: How did Captain Marvel get her powers?

Answer: From the light-speed engine

80. Question: What identify does Natasha use when she first meets Tony Stark in Iron Man 2?

Answer: Natalie Rushman

81. Question: What does S.H.I.E.L.D. stand for?

Answer: Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division

82. Question: Who is the primary particular person to flip to mud in Avengers: Infinity War?

Answer: Bucky

83. Question: In Thor, what drink does Thor uncover he loves?

Answer: Coffee

84. Question: What is Agent Coulson’s first identify?

Answer: Phil

85. Question: What is the identify of Odin’s depended on Asgardian horse in Thor?

Answer: Sleipnir

86. Question: What is Wakanda’s struggle cry?

Answer: Yibambe

87. Question: According to Korg, Thor is going from “dad bod” to what in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Answer: “From dad bod to God bod”

88. Question: What is the identify of the factitious intelligence in Spider-Man’s swimsuit?

Answer: Karen

89. Question: Which optional elegance does Thor say he took on Asgard?

Answer: How to Speak Groot

90. Question: In Captain America: Civil War, the place in Africa does Captain America struggle Crossbones?

Answer: Nigeria

91. Question: What does Peter Quinn name Rocket after Rocket will get offended for being referred to as a raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy?

Answer: Trash panda

92. Question: What is the identify of Dr. Strange’s amulet?

Answer: The Eye of Agamotto

93. Question: In Black Panther, the place does Kalue put the vibranium awl for protected maintaining?

Answer: A paper bag

94. Question: How many legs does Odin’s horse have?

Answer: Eight

95. Question: Who is Loki’s actual father?

Answer: Laufey

96. Question: What roughly scientist is Bruce Banner?

Answer: A physicist

97. Question: Who are Tony Stark’s 4 AI assistants?

Answer: Karen, E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S. and F.R.I.D.A.Y.

98. Question: Which Spongebob persona does Tony name Ebony Maw in Avengers: Infinity War?

Answer: Squidward

99. Question: Who was once the primary foe in Thor: Dark World?

Answer: Malekith

100. Question: Who cries, “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2?

Answer: Yondu

Next, take a look at our favourite Stan Lee quotes. After all, he’s the man liable for all our favourite Marvel trivialities and so a lot more!