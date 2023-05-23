100 Days Out: College football names, games, storylines to follow as we count down to the 2023 season





Each yr, since 2014, CBS Sports has created an inventory of the largest names, video games, and tales to commemorate the 100 days countdown to the school football season’s kickoff. This serves as the easiest time to evaluation what is in retailer for the season forward, as we close to the midpoint of the offseason. It may not be lengthy sooner than we get started inspecting win totals and making predictions for a way the 2023 season will spread.

This yr’s school football season has lots to be offering, as it is the closing yr of the four-team College Football Playoff structure, and the ultimate season sooner than the SEC and Big Ten each extend to 16 groups. Additionally, the game has already observed important adjustments with the advent of the switch portal and NIL, that have added new layers to the recreation, forcing methods and coaches to adapt.

However, the love for school football stays the identical, and we nonetheless have fun the video games, avid gamers, coaches, and storylines that surround each and every Saturday of the season. This yr’s 100-item information specializes in the largest storylines, stars, burning questions, and impressive predictions, together with the annual breakdown of best nonconference video games and the CFP image.

Here are a few of the notable storylines for the upcoming season:

1. Georgia’s quest for a three-peat: The two-time reigning nationwide champion, Georgia, has misplaced 25 avid gamers to the NFL draft over the closing two cycles. Despite this, thank you to the recruiting powerhouse this is Kirby Smart, Georgia will once more have one in every of the nation’s maximum proficient rosters. The Bulldogs’ repeat places them in an unique class, however profitable the nationwide championship once more in 2023 can be the first time since sooner than World War II that school football has topped the identical nationwide champion 3 years in a row. Georgia’s ability benefit is all the time provide, however what makes this quest for a three-peat in particular intriguing is the favorable time table that places them in rivalry for the College Football Playoff hunt overdue in the season.

2. Deion Sanders and Colorado in the highlight: Colorado can be a featured crew on school football’s degree in September, with Deion Sanders main the crew’s revitalization. Sanders’ charismatic presence and speedy upward thrust in the training ranks from HBCU Jackson State to the Power Five at Colorado are charming, drawing in a number of consideration. Sanders has remodeled Colorado’s roster, using the switch portal, main a boldly leading edge rebuild. The Buffaloes face a difficult early-season time table, with a matchup in opposition to closing yr’s nationwide runner-up, TCU, as their season opener, adopted through house video games in opposition to Nebraska and convention foes Oregon and USC.

3. Year 2: A pivot level for high-profile coaches: The training adjustments prior to 2022 comprised a few of the sports activities’ largest names and maximum recognizable methods, leading to important ripple results throughout the game. Some coaches delivered in an instant, whilst others neglected the mark. However, Year 2 has traditionally marked the pivot level for energy convention training tenures. It’s a important juncture for coaches to determine a program’s championship rivalry as the usual or turn out {that a} cast basis is being laid.

4. On-field results of convention realignment: This yr’s school football season heralds a big reset for meetings such as the Big 12, which welcomes BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF on July 1, offering access into the Power Five for methods that experience mixed for 5 College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six bowl video games over the previous 9 years. Conference realignment is including a distinct point of intrigue to the on-field subject, with big-name methods making strikes in 2024, such as USC, UCLA, Texas, and Oklahoma, who will each and every conclude their tenures at their respective meetings.

Here are a couple of daring predictions for the 2023 school football season:

5. Pac-12 may have the easiest QB play in the nation: With the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at USC (Caleb Williams), high-level energy convention starters at Utah (Cam Rising), Washington (Michael Penix Jr.) and Oregon (Bo Nix), amongst others, the Pac-12 will most likely have the easiest of the nation’s QB ability.

6. Ryan Day will snap his dropping streak in opposition to Jim Harbaugh: With a 45-6 report, Ohio State’s Head Coach Ryan Day faces immense force, in particular after consecutive double-digit defeats to rival Michigan. However, Day’s reaction to this grievance used to be demonstrated all through closing yr’s CFP semifinals, the place the Buckeyes fell brief due to a neglected discipline objective in opposition to Georgia. This efficiency might be Day’s probability to point the enjoying discipline and transfer the program in the proper path.

7. Texas will go away the Big 12: With the endured building of convention realignment, many daring adjustments can also be anticipated. In this situation, it is most likely that Texas will in the end go away the Big 12 convention.



