10 years after the explosion, how is West, Texas, is recovering?

“This is where we lost friends and we lost people that were trying to help this community,” Payne mentioned. “It’s devastating.”

It’s a box the place 12 first responders took their ultimate breaths, and the place Payne virtually took his final one, too.

This exact same box alongside Jerry Mashek Drive is the place the West Fertilizer Co. plant as soon as stood.

“It’s difficult to reflect on,” he mentioned. “I can tell where I was, and where I ended up. There’s still some debris [here] that was probably here the day of the explosion.”

A collection of crosses sits subsequent to that box, and everybody on the town is aware of why they are there.

“I drive this road almost every day,” he mentioned as he walked the grounds on a up to date afternoon. “But I’ve never stopped and got out on this side of the road since the explosion.”

It’s been 10 years since Robby Payne has stepped in this box in West — one he passes day-to-day on his power to paintings, however has differently refused to recognize.

“Those are my last thoughts,” he mentioned. “Making sure my coat was zipped up, the helmet was strapped on and everything was intact.”

Payne recollects strolling towards one a part of the assets to inform the others about what he and others had made up our minds to be the subsequent steps. Then, for only a second, he stopped at the back of a fireplace truck to make certain that his tools and gear have been secured on his particular person accurately sooner than speeding to get to the blaze.

But no person was once anticipating what would occur subsequent.

He and different firefighters have been discussing a course of action as the hearth intensified. They knew that the plant housed hazardous fabrics. Pulling again and looking forward to extra assist was once turning into the increasingly more evident play.

Being a bit of at the back of would possibly have stored Payne’s lifestyles.

“They were already fighting it when I got there,” he mentioned. “I was probably about three to four minutes after the original call, so I was a little behind.”

He were given in his spouse’s automotive, and began assessing the state of affairs with those that had arrived sooner than him once he confirmed up.

The then-51-year-old, like every just right volunteer, dropped what he was once doing and headed to the plant.

“We’re talking about a massive fire,” Payne mentioned. “I remember thinking when I got here, ‘We’ll be here all night.'”

But on April 17, 2013, the most important emergency the the town has ever confronted got here in as a fireplace name at the fertilizer plant.

Payne has been a volunteer firefighter for the the town of West since 1986. The small neighborhood has for many years depended on authentic determination and sacrifice every time an emergency arises.

“I felt like the 10th anniversary would be even worse for me,” Payne mentioned. “So I was setting myself up for a hard time. Eddie’s death just kind of brought everything back — even worse than you could possibly imagine.”

Payne did the products and services for his funeral.

Sadly, Hykel was once killed weeks sooner than the tenth anniversary of the West Explosion on March 28. He was once hit through a automotive whilst responding to a crash on I-35.

Hykel was once hit with a railroad tie right through the explosion. He suffered a middle assault in the aftermath, in addition to a indifferent retina. Several surgical procedures adopted. But Hykel saved volunteering.

He’s now the hearth division’s chaplain, and thru that paintings has turn into very shut with firefighter Eddie Hykel.

Payne leaned on his religion and others who have been there that night time to assist him shoulder that burden.

“You can’t make sense of it,” he mentioned. “I always wonder, ‘Why me? Why was I the one who got to walk away?’ It weighs heavily and took a heavy toll.”

Any outsider listening to the collection of occasions Payne confronted most probably could not fathom the emotional trauma that got here with it. He nonetheless struggles with survivor’s guilt to this present day.

As Payne taken with convalescing, his workforce essentially treated the ones tasks.

The funeral house was once decided on to do products and services for 10 of the sufferers of the explosion.

The Payne circle of relatives has owned the Aderhold Funeral Home in West since 1963. It has served the neighborhood for over 100 years, and is the handiest funeral house on the town.

On most sensible of surviving a catastrophic and worrying tournament, Payne’s circle of relatives and trade would quickly face a huge activity.

“Very emotional,” he mentioned. “It was an emotional event from day one until now, and it always has been. I didn’t know they were dead until I was told — and that was about 48 hours after the accident.”

He discovered a couple of days after he was once admitted that lots of his buddies were not so fortunate.

Payne was once hospitalized with damaged bones in the jaw and cheek. The blast blew a few of his enamel out, busted considered one of his eardrums and broke his left ankle.

“I was blown out of my boots,” he mentioned. “That firetruck definitely saved my life. Between that and my bunker gear, there’s no doubt about it.”

The blast crippled the entrance of the truck, most probably soaking up maximum of the harm. Payne himself was once blown again right into a molasses tank at the plant to be later discovered through rescuers.

Officially, he was once the closest particular person to the explosion who survived.

That general may’ve been one prime if Payne hadn’t been adjusting his tools at the back of that fireplace truck.

Fifteen other folks have been killed in consequence — 12 of them first responders.

In general, greater than 150 offsite structures, together with houses, a number of colleges and a nursing house, have been closely broken or destroyed through the explosion.

To this present day, maximum each and every West resident can inform you precisely the place they have been and what they have been doing once they felt the increase.

According to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, the explosion was once the similar of 20,000 to 40,000 kilos of TNT igniting. The blast’s shockwave was once felt for miles, leaving at the back of a 93-foot-wide crater the place the plant as soon as stood.

At that second, roughly 30 heaps of ammonium nitrate at the plant exploded.

‘I used to be blown out my boots.’



Chapter 3 :

‘I’m caught with those scars.’







While Payne’s trauma could also be overwhelming, he instructed WFAA he considers himself fortunate — as a result of it may be disguised.

For Misty Lambert, April 17, 2013, is imprinted all over the place her frame.





“I’m stuck with these scars,” Lambert mentioned. (*10*)

Lambert lived in a two-story rental complicated 450 ft west of the fertilizer plant. Two other folks of her neighbors in the 22-unit development have been killed when it exploded.

As for Lambert, she was once having dinner with a pal inside of her house that night time, proper along her son.

When the plant stuck hearth, it changed into temporarily obvious that the space wasn’t secure. So she, her good friend and her son determined to evacuate.

But sooner than going out the door, Lambert appeared out her again bed room window one final time.





The actual second she did was once 7:51 p.m. The energy of the blast knocked her again beneath mounds of particles.

Her face, chest and palms have been all reduce seriously through shards of glass.

“I’m standing in front of the window, and it’s blowing up in my face,” Lambert mentioned. “I was conscious the entire time — pinned underneath bricks. When I could hear people around us, I’d start screaming so they could find us. It took a little over an hour before someone found us.”

Lambert was once taken to the soccer box, and the extent of her accidents was once so grotesque, many of us concept she wasn’t alive.





“People walked by me, and I heard someone say to get a sheet.” she mentioned. “They thought I was dead. I became trauma patient Iris because no one knew my name.”

Lambert sooner or later reunited along with her son and circle of relatives after being transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.

After a 22-hour surgical treatment and a 24-hour medically triggered coma, Lambert noticed her face for the first time. She had gained 1,000 staples and stitches to her face, neck, palms and chest.

After WFAA interviewed her from the health facility in 2013, her face was once noticed international — and served as a canvas for the explosion’s energy.

“I told my mom I wanted to see my face, and she told me I wasn’t ready,” Lambert mentioned this week. “It was just like a huge shock. Like, ‘That’s not you.’ And, ‘That is you. It’s you now.”

Lambert’s restoration has been a gentle procedure. To this present day, she mentioned she nonetheless pulls tiny items of glass out of her pores and skin.

She’s had six surgical procedures for glass elimination since the explosion.





“There are days when I can’t walk due to my hip and spinal damage,” she mentioned. “It’s just excruciating.”

And, similar to Payne, she additionally needed to get new enamel.

“These are just things that you don’t just get over,” Lambert mentioned. “I mean, they’re with you for the rest of your life.”

The PTSD from the explosion does not assist, both.

“From March until the end of April, I am a bundle of nerves,” she mentioned. “I have nightmares, and it’s the same thing: I’m standing in front of that window, and it’s blowing up in my face. I’m screaming for my kid, and I’m screaming for my life.”

What eased that anxiousness for her is one thing Lambert can now not flip to. The good friend she was once with the night time of the explosion, Josh Zarecor, survived along her, and was once rescued too.

His accidents possibly were not as really extensive — even if he did lose a watch. More vital, he may relate to Lambert’s ache. Both would steadily discuss the trauma they carried.





But Zarecor took his personal lifestyles in October of 2013.

Lambert mentioned she hasn’t somewhat but healed from that.

“I find myself at the cemetery a lot at his grave, and I will sit there and cry, talk to him, and find my peace,” she mentioned. “When you don’t have that person you can talk to, it’s hard — because you feel alone. You don’t know what we went through, and you don’t know my heartache.”

Lambert nonetheless helps to keep the first picture taken of her face after the explosion. She seems to be at it when she wishes the inspiration to transport ahead.

“I look at that picture, and I’m like, ‘Look how far you’ve come; it will be hard, but you must fight,'” she mentioned. “I get up and try to show them what I’m made of.”

Lambert gained a financial agreement for her accidents after becoming a member of a class-action lawsuit towards the chemical corporations that provided the plant with ammonium nitrate and towards Adair Grain Company, which operated the facility.



