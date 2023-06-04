1 detained, 1 injured in family disturbance at home on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – According to San Antonio police, a family disturbance at a home on the West Side early Sunday morning resulted in one particular person detained and one particular person injured.

The incident befell at round 3 a.m. at a place of abode positioned in the 1300 block of Dahlgreen Ave., close to Castroville Road and South San Joaquin Ave.

According to police, all the way through the family disturbance, one particular person brandished a weapon and both stabbed or reduce someone else in the again.

The sufferer, a person in his 20s, was once transported to University Hospital and is in solid situation. It is these days unclear whether or not the person sustained a stabbing or a laceration.

One particular person has been taken into custody and is being wondered via officials.

The incident is these days underneath investigation via government.

