Saturday, March 11, 2023
type here...
Florida

1 dead in Largo two-vehicle crash

By accuratenewsinfo
0
3
1 dead in Largo two-vehicle crash


PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) replied to a two-vehicle crash through Whitney Rd and US Highway 19 North on Thursday.

According to LPD, a Nissan Altima touring northbound crashed with a Ford van. At the time of the twist of fate, the Ford was once caught in visitors.

- Advertisement -

Several witnesses advised LPD that the Nissan Altima driving force was once riding recklessly ahead of the twist of fate.

The Nissan Altima driving force and a kid who was once in the automobile have been each delivered to the health center.

The driving force died in a while when they arrived, however the kid is alleged to be doing neatly, in line with government.

- Advertisement -

(*1*)



Source link

Previous article
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt taking legal route against paparazzi for invasion of privacy: ‘It was totally uncalled for’ : Bollywood News
Next article
Some models of Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi car seats recalled

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks