1 dead in Largo two-vehicle crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) replied to a two-vehicle crash through Whitney Rd and US Highway 19 North on Thursday.
According to LPD, a Nissan Altima touring northbound crashed with a Ford van. At the time of the twist of fate, the Ford was once caught in visitors.
Several witnesses advised LPD that the Nissan Altima driving force was once riding recklessly ahead of the twist of fate.
The Nissan Altima driving force and a kid who was once in the automobile have been each delivered to the health center.
The driving force died in a while when they arrived, however the kid is alleged to be doing neatly, in line with government.
