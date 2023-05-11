1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at illegal house party at Davenport vacation home: deputies

An illegal house party in unincorporated Davenport early Sunday resulted in the death of a 19-year-old Orlando man and left two others injured due to a shooting, as per the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting transpired after 1 a.m. at a Soltera Resort rental home which was hosting the party, according to authorities.

During the party, three people hailing from Orlando, including a 17-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man, and a 19-year-old man, sustained gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old victim succumbed to the injuries.

The other two victims are presently receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed at this time.

No arrests have been made so far, and an investigation is currently underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 for updates.