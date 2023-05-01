Zoe Saldana says she won`t reprise Gamora`s role after `Guardians Vol. 3`







Actress Zoe Saldana is finished enjoying Gamora within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While talking with The Hollywood Reporter for a canopy tale on filmmaker James Gunn and the advance of the Guardians of the Galaxy film collection, Saldana, reaffirmed that she will now not play the nature after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5, experiences People.

“I don`t think this is the end for the Guardians,” the actress stated, noting that she at the start simplest anticipated to painting Gamora for the valuables`s authentic 2014 film.

“It is the end for me, for Gamora.”

The article covers how Saldana and co-stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista and extra actors supported director Gunn, 56, all over his months-long estrangement from Marvel after he used to be fired from long run Guardians motion pictures in 2018. He used to be later reinstated in 2019.

In the piece, Saldana, who reportedly visited Gunn at his house within the wake of his firing, stated she gave a speech thanking the Guardians group on her ultimate day of filming for the brand new film.

“I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship,” she informed the hole.

`Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3` releases May 5.

