Zhang The Latest Professional Product Of California Schools | LPGA

Rose Zhang has ruled golfing news not too long ago. Not since Tiger Woods’ “Hello world” second has an newbie turning professional captivated enthusiasts up to Zhang’s announcement ultimate Friday. And despite the fact that she isn’t but a member of any main excursion, the 20-year-old, who’s arguably probably the most achieved newbie for the reason that founding of the LPGA, will for sure create a large number of buzz over the summer time as she accepts exemptions to play all over the world – the primary of which can come this coming week on the Mizuho Americas Open.

As we shut out Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, it’s price noting that Zhang is solely the most recent in a protracted line of Asian-American execs to come back out of probably the most well-known California universities. The proven fact that she is now the winningest golfer in Stanford historical past – with 12 victories in two seasons, surpassing the former report of eleven shared via Woods, Maverick McNealy and Patrick Rodgers – and the one participant ever to win back-to-back NCAA Women’s National Championships as a person, makes Rose these days’s posterchild for West Coast faculty golfing. But she is some distance from by myself.

Before Zhang, Stanford had Andrea Lee, who held the former faculty report for ladies’s golfing victories at 9. Lee gained the Mark H. McCormack medal in 2019 after spending 17 weeks because the top-ranked newbie on this planet earlier than she became professional and joined the LPGA Tour.

After a cast get started within the abbreviated 2020 season, Lee struggled in 2021 and located herself at the Epson Tour. That generally is a hammer blow to a occupation, particularly for a participant who by no means struggled with doubt or a loss of luck. But Andrea dug deep, sporting her personal bag and using throughout America for a lot of the 2021 season. She regained her shape thru grit and perseverance, and in 2022 she captured her first name as a certified on the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic at the Epson Tour. Andrea gained with a par at the 3rd playoff hollow towards her former U.S. Curtis Cup workforce member and now LPGA Tour colleague Lucy Li.

Later that fall, Andrea broke thru at the LPGA Tour, successful on the Portland Classic, firing a final-round 66 for a one-shot victory over Daniela Darquea.

If you observed any of the Women’s NCAA Championship ultimate week, you now not best noticed Zhang within the Final Four together with her Stanford teammates, you additionally noticed a well-known face strolling the fairways and offering suggest to avid gamers within the semifinals and finals. Tiffany Joh, who performed at the LPGA Tour for 9 years (plus two extra at the Epson Tour), is now the assistant ladies’s golfing trainer on the University of Southern California. She used to be a pressure ultimate week as she guided the Trojans to the finals towards Wake Forest.

Joh, a Korean-American who used to be born in Philadelphia however grew up in San Diego, used to be a four-year standout at UCLA from 2005 thru 2009 earlier than embarking on her skilled occupation. Always one of the well-liked and pleasant avid gamers within the sport, her 2d act as a trainer turns out like a herbal development for a participant who’s innately empathetic and a herbal communicator.

One of Joh’s teammates at UCLA used to be Jane Park, additionally a Californian of Korean descent, who used to be a two-time U.S. Curtis Cup workforce member and U.S. Women’s Amateur champion. Jane performed the LPGA Tour for 14 years and now cares for her daughter Grace, who suffered mind injury from a deadly disease in 2021 and stays bodily and mentally disabled.

The litany of AAPI avid gamers at the LPGA Tour who matriculated thru UCLA additionally come with our newest main winner Lilia Vu and 2021 Chevron Champion Patty Tavatanakit.

But probably the most higher tales out of the Bel Air faculty is Alison Lee, who complex to the Round of 16 on the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play introduced via MGM Rewards. Alison used to be at all times a UCLA woman, lengthy earlier than she ever donned the Bruins blue and gold.

“I grew up in Los Angeles and went to middle school and high school in Santa Clarita, which is still a part of LA county, probably 40 minutes from campus,” Alison stated. “UCLA was the only school I visited, and I fell in love immediately. I knew I would be going to a California school so that narrowed it down. At the time, I knew some of the girls of the UCLA team already, so it was pretty easy decision for me to make.”

The laborious choice got here later. In the center of her sophomore 12 months, Alison determined to offer LPGA Qualifying School a check out. Her expectancies have been low. She cherished faculty and had each goal of enjoying all 4 years as a Bruin. Then she gained medalist honors at LPGA Q-Series and felt nearly forced to offer the Tour a check out.

“Even as I was playing on Tour, I stayed in school, actually lived on campus, joined Delta Gamma sorority, and did all the normal school stuff that I could around my Tour schedule,” Alison stated.

“For me, rising up in L.A., UCLA simply at all times made probably the most sense. It used to be as regards to family and friends. There’s Koreatown, in reality shut via. My grandparents were within the U.S. for as regards to 50 years they usually nonetheless don’t in reality talk English. But they get round nice, as a result of in Koreatown they may be able to get round nice. There are some things that they want my mother for like translating paperwork or mail or such things as that, however I believe very fortunate.

“Los Angeles is a huge melting pot. From a cultural standpoint, that’s the reason I got into golf. Whether it’s Asians or Asian-Americans, golf has to be one of the most diverse sports and the LPGA Tour is certainly the most diverse among any major professional league. I always found that appealing and it was one of the main things that kept me playing golf.”

USC held a identical enchantment for American avid gamers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent. Annie Park and Allisen Corpuz are at other levels of their skilled careers, however each have bonds as Trojans, whilst Gabriella Then, who walked clear of golfing to take a advertising activity with a cosmetics company for some time, has discovered her as far back as the LPGA Tour, completing within the peak 10 of the 2022 Race for the Card ultimate 12 months at the Epson Tour to regain her standing for the 2023 season.

“Golf just lends itself to diversity,” Alison Lee stated. “Being an Asian-American in our game is not unique, just as it’s not unique to be a golfer from any ethic background. It’s part of what makes golf so special.”