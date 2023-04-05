Zelenskyy visits Poland to thank ally and meet Ukrainians

WARSAW, Poland — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his spouse had been welcomed with army honors in Poland Wednesday at the beginning of a state seek advice from this is intended as a gesture of thank you to the neighboring country for its the most important enhance in Ukraine’s protection towards Russia’s invasion.

The seek advice from is an extraordinary foray for Zelenskyy out of Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. While it follows visits to the United States, Britain, France and Belgium, it stands proud from the others as it was once introduced upfront with out the secrecy of previous journeys.

It could also be atypical that the president is joined by way of the primary girl, Olena Zelenska. Marcin Przydacz, the pinnacle of Polish President Andrzej Duda’s international coverage workplace, described it as Zelenskyy’s first seek advice from of this sort because the warfare started.

At a welcome rite within the courtyard of the royal palace, whilst Duda and the 2 nations’ first girls had been wearing formal apparel, Zelensky wore his signature darkish sweatshirt and khaki trousers as a display of enhance for Ukraine’s combat.

While Zelenskyy’s journeys closing February to London, Paris and Brussels had been a part of his push for warplanes and for Ukraine’s European Union and NATO club, and his seek advice from to Washington closing December was once to shore up U.S. political enhance, the adventure to Warsaw was once supposed basically to thank a rustic that has been a global cheerleader for Ukraine.

Poland, mendacity on NATO’s jap flank, feels particularly threatened by way of Russia and has been some of the main advocates for offering army help.

The seek advice from additionally shone a gentle on Poland’s emerging world position in a brand new safety order this is rising after Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine.

Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, is modernizing its army with orders of tanks and different apparatus from U.S. and South Korean manufacturers, whilst the United States has additionally beefed up its army presence in Poland.

Warsaw has been a key ally for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion closing yr, additionally changing into a hub for humanitarian help and guns to transit into Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has traveled thru Poland on his different journeys, however till now had now not made Poland the point of interest of 1 his journeys.

Zelenskyy is to meet with Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, attend an financial discussion board centered at the reconstruction of Ukraine and meet one of the crucial Ukrainians who’ve discovered safe haven in Poland. Poland has been a key vacation spot for Ukrainian refugees, in particular those that need to stay shut as a result of they plan to go back or need to be ready to seek advice from family members.

More than 1.5 million Ukrainians have registered with the Polish govt because the warfare started, becoming a member of massive numbers of Ukrainians who had already arrived in recent times for paintings. The precise collection of Ukrainians provide within the nation at any given second is not possible to measure, particularly with many going again and forth.

But Zelenskyy’s seek advice from additionally comes at a mild time, with Polish farmers rising an increasing number of offended as a result of Ukrainian grain that has entered Poland has created a glut, inflicting costs to fall.

The grain is handiest intended to be saved and transit thru Poland to achieve world markets in North Africa and the Middle East. But farmers in Poland say the grain is as a substitute staying in Poland, taking over area in silos and coming into native markets, inflicting native costs to fall for the farmers. Romanian and Bulgarian farmers say they’re going through the similar drawback.

Przydacz said in feedback to journalists that the problem has led to tensions and stated that may be a subject matter of the talks on Wednesday.

The anger of the farmers is rising as a headache for Morawiecki’s govt forward of common elections within the fall, in particular since his conservative ruling birthday celebration, Law and Justice, will get a lot of its enhance in rural spaces.

An hour prior to Duda was once to welcome Zelenskyy, Poland’s agriculture minister, Henryk Kowalczyk, who has been the point of interest of the farmers’ anger, resigned from his post.

In Ukraine, the army government stated Wednesday that Russian forces over the former 24 hours had introduced 47 airstrikes, 3 missile moves and 42 assaults from more than one rocket launchers.

At least 4 civilians had been killed and 16 others wounded in that duration, the Ukrainian president’s workplace reported.

___ Associated Press Writer Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this record.