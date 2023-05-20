Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit in Japan





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is about to head to Hiroshima, Japan this Saturday to attend the G7 summit. As Ukraine continues to struggle towards Russia, Zelenskyy hopes to protected ongoing global fortify for his nation’s efforts. CBS News reporter Elizabeth Palmer delves additional into this crucial match. Stay knowledgeable and obtain browser notifications for pivotal breaking news, unique reporting, and are living occasions via enabling notification settings these days.

