Saturday, May 20, 2023
type here...
Florida

Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit in Japan

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit in Japan



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is about to head to Hiroshima, Japan this Saturday to attend the G7 summit. As Ukraine continues to struggle towards Russia, Zelenskyy hopes to protected ongoing global fortify for his nation’s efforts. CBS News reporter Elizabeth Palmer delves additional into this crucial match. Stay knowledgeable and obtain browser notifications for pivotal breaking news, unique reporting, and are living occasions via enabling notification settings these days.

Previous article
Texas woman sentenced for exporting pistols to Mexico after HSI McAllen, federal partner investigation
Next article
Texas adds 33,000 jobs in April, leads nation in job creation

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks