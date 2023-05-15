Zelensky Makes Visit to UK: Ukraine War Live Updates

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in Germany on Sunday. Credit… Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

LONDON — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain on Monday pledged to supply a big package deal of missiles and assault drones to Ukraine, forward of a gathering with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who over the weekend secured guarantees of billions of greenbacks in more army assist from European allies.

Mr. Zelensky, who has been on a whirlwind excursion of Europe to shore up give a boost to forward of a counteroffensive towards Russia, will meet with Mr. Sunak at his nation place of dwelling, Chequers, outdoor London later Monday. The Ukrainian president described the conferences as “substantive negotiations” and referred to Mr. Sunak as “my friend Rishi.”

In a remark, the top minister’s place of work mentioned that as well as to cruise missiles introduced ultimate week, Britain would ship “hundreds of air defense missiles and further unmanned aerial systems,” together with long-range drones.

Britain supplied about $2.8 billion of army help to Ukraine in 2022, making it considered one of Kyiv's greatest backers. Mr. Sunak additionally promised to get started coaching Ukrainian fighter pilots this summer time, regardless that he has but to devote to sending British fighter jets to Ukraine. Instead, Britain has mentioned it is going to lend a hand different nations that provide battle plane by means of offering give a boost to techniques. Today – London. The UK is a pace-setter when it comes to increasing our functions at the flooring and within the air. This cooperation will proceed as of late. I can meet my buddy Rishi. We will behavior substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023 Mr. Zelensky's consult with to Britain comes after he traveled over the weekend to Italy, Germany, and France, assembly with Pope Francis and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, and President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. On Saturday, Germany introduced an fingers package deal of virtually $3 billion and on Sunday, France additionally pledged extra weaponry for Ukraine. The British executive showed ultimate week that it could start supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, proceeding its coverage of being on the forefront in offering the Ukrainian military heavier guns to combat Russian forces. The missiles, that are referred to as Storm Shadow and feature a variety of greater than 155 miles, would "allow Ukraine to push back Russian forces based in Ukrainian sovereign territory," in accordance to Britain's protection secretary, Ben Wallace. Britain, with its competitive means, has continuously acted as a catalyst for different Western nations to provide Ukraine with heavier guns. Its determination to ship a squadron of Challenger 2 primary fight tanks foreshadowed choices by means of Germany and the United States to ship extra refined tanks. "This is a crucial moment in Ukraine's resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke," Mr. Sunak mentioned in a remark. "They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year." Mr. Zelensky's excursion comes simply sooner than European leaders grasp a summit meet this week in Reykjavik, Iceland. Later within the week, leaders will reconvene in Japan for a gathering of the Group of Seven nations, the place the conflict will most probably determine prominently in discussions. The Ukrainian chief ultimate visited Britain in February, turning in an emotional speech in Westminster Hall, the place he pleaded for NATO nations to provide Ukraine with fighter jets. Mr. Sunak has mentioned fighter jets are at the desk, however has now not but taken that step.