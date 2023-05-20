Zelensky Asks G7 Leaders for More Ukraine Aid

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine landed in Japan on Saturday decided to induce the wealthiest democracies on the earth to stay with him as Moscow bets at the West rising fatigued via the price and penalties of the battle.

Mr. Zelensky made a dramatic access into Hiroshima, touchdown in a French aircraft after days through which Ukrainian and Japanese officers insisted, possibly for safety causes, that he would sign up for the leaders on the Group of seven summit most effective just about. He was once wearing his signature hoodie, status out from the coat-and-tie diplomatic crowd of this annual summit assembly.

- Advertisement -

Hours after Mr. Zelensky arrived in Japan, the Russian govt mentioned its forces had occupied the jap Ukrainian town of Bakhmut. The town had grow to be crucial image of Ukrainian defiance and Russian resolution, and its fall each bolsters and complicates Mr. Zelensky’s enchantment for assist.

Mr. Zelensky, American and British officers say, turns out to sense that once he displays up in particular person, he can each ruin via American resistance to sending extra tough guns and power international locations like India and Brazil that experience stayed at the sidelines.