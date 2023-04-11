ZAP supports another rezoning in fast-changing Matthews Lane Neighborhood

The Zoning and Platting Commission on Tuesday recommended rezoning a property in South Austin to allow more single-family homes despite opposition from neighbors who say they have been inundated with new development without the infrastructure to support it.

The site in question at 7500 Wynne Lane is currently zoned Mobile Home Residence (MH). The property owner requests a rezoning to Family Residence (SF-3), which would allow up to six units if the half-acre lot is subdivided.

Two neighbors who spoke at the meeting say they support SF-3 zoning, but they do not want the property to be subdivided to allow more units. Neighbors have signed a petition against the rezoning, though it does not meet the threshold for a valid petition that would force a supermajority vote at City Council.

The neighborhood has seen substantial development activity recently. Just two weeks ago, ZAP recommended a rezoning at 7605 Albert Road, less than a football field’s length from the property in question, that would allow up to 18 units of “missing middle” housing, such as duplexes or townhomes. Neighbors contend the current infrastructure can’t handle the influx of new homes.

“You’ve heard our story – no drainage, no curbs, no sidewalks, tiny roads, disappearing trees, explosive growth from single-family homes,” Eugene Sutton with the Matthews Lane Neighborhood Association said.

“We need to return to reason on unit number in light of overwhelming issues that, if glossed over, will negate the integrity of long-lived neighborhoods,” he added.

Jeff Dickerson, another neighbor, said that the future homes on the property would not be affordable, citing recent sales prices nearby.

Victoria Haase, representing the property owner, said that not allowing the property to be subdivided would be out of line with what’s allowed on nearby properties and would mean more expensive homes.

“We are not going to be OK with any density caps on this particular rezoning, especially when several of the landowners that are opposing a resubdivision of this land … have SF-3 that’s unencumbered today,” Haase said.

With little discussion, the commission voted unanimously to recommend SF-3 zoning with no unit cap. City Council is scheduled to vote on the rezoning April 20.

