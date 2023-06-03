Yum Brands’ possible acquisition, California’s latest restaurant

This week at the Extra Serving podcast, a manufacturing of Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Sam Oches and Leigh Anne Zinsmeister mentioned the latest news from Yum Brands.

Yum’s CEO David Gibbs not too long ago introduced the opportunity of acquisitions. What does it imply for probably the most biggest restaurant firms on the earth to claim the opportunity of extra acquisitions?

The editors additionally mentioned California’s new restaurant invoice, which is arguable and used to be previously integrated within the behind schedule FAST Act. The International Franchise Association strongly opposes this invoice, which establishes shared duty between franchisees and restaurant firms for exertions regulation or usual violations.

Finally, Crisp & Green used to be at the editors’ minds. The fast-casual salad logo has taken the Midwest through typhoon and is increasing all of a sudden, with its first of a number of New York City places simply opened. Could this be the following Crumbl Cookies?

This week’s visitor at the podcast is Prakash Karamchandani (PK), co-founder and CEO of Balance Grille.

