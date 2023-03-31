Your Guide To Easter In Dallas & Collin County

Celebrate Easter with all of the occasions that wait for you in Collin County. From aquatic scavenger hunts to spring fairs to jazzy brunch specials, anyplace you glance, you’ll to find one thing to do with the entire kinfolk.

Come proper in, as a result of right here’s the one listing you wish to have!

The Easter Bunny scattered eggs all throughout Collin County! Here’s a listing of the place seek squads might be collecting to search out all of them. Whether they’re hiding underwater, at the back of timber on the park, or within the darkness of night time, even doggies might be searching for them.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

When: April 6, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Bethany Lakes Park | 745 S. Allen Heights Drive, Allen

Registration

Allen’s Parks and Recreation Department arranged a scavenger hunt beneath the moonlight. Get the youngsters, a basket and a flashlight and revel in a night attempting to find Easter eggs at the hours of darkness on the park. Age teams start their hunts a unique instances, be sure to make your reservations for a place.

Aqua Egg Hunt

When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to twelve:00 p.m.

Where: Frisco Athletic Center | 5828 Nancy Jane Ln, Frisco

Tickets

In addition to splashing within the pool and scooping up floating Easter eggs, hunters will obtain an image with the Easter Bunny, take-home crafts, goody baggage to take domestic and naturally all of the eggs they controlled to seek.

Easter Egg Hound Hunt

When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 to ten:00 a.m.

Where: Oak Point Park | 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano

More Info

Bring your four-legged kid for some spring amusing. Let them frolic via Oak Point Park as they sniff out doggie-treat-filled Easter eggs. They would possibly even to find the golden egg and win a distinct prize!

Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny

When: April 1 via 8, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to twelve:00 p.m.

Where: Slayter Creek Ballfields | Slayter Creek Park, Anna

More Info

Get able for an entire Easter week in Anna! Kicking off with a scavenger hunt at Slayter Creek Park, the week might be filled with craft and picture contests, a young person glow birthday party and egg hunt with glow-in-the-dark video games and it’ll shut with a doggie Easter egg hunt on Thursday, April 8.

Even More Egg-Hunting Events

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt at CUMC

When: April 1, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Christ United Methodist Church | 3101 Coit Rd, Plano

Tickets

Easter Egg Hunt at Sent Church

When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m.

Where: Sent Church | 3701 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

More Info

Spring Fling & Easter Egg Hunt

When: April 1, 2023 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Village at Allen | 190 E Stacy Rd, Allen

More Info

The Egg Scramble

When: April 5, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Carter Softball Complex | 550 W Oates Rd, Garland

More Info

Aquatic Egg Dive

When: April 8, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Aquatic Center|2301 Westside Drive, Plano

More Info

Easter Egg Hunt + Easter Bunny

When: April 8, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

St. Andrew Methodist Church’s Easter Egg Hunt

When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: St. Andrew Methodist Church | 5801 W Plano Parkway, Plano

More Info

Egg-Stravaganza in Adriatica

When: April 1, 2023 | 12:00 to two:00 p.m.

Where: Egg-Stravaganza in Adriatica | Adriatic Pkwy, 401 Adriatic Parkway, McKinney

More Info

Enjoy those family-friendly occasions and take the youngsters for an afternoon of spring crafts, bunny pictures and Easter-themed treats. From a two-day Easter fest, to a victorian pageant, to buying groceries alternatives, you received’t run out of choices to have amusing with friends and family.

Spring Festival – A Victorian Eggstravaganza

When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to two:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West fifteenth Street, Plano

More Info

The annual Spring Festival on the Heritage Farmstead Museum will function thousand of prize-filled eggs for hunters, historical reveals, mule-drawn wagon rides, meals vehicles, picture ops and farm-themed actions.

Hippie Easter

When: April 7 and eight, 2023 | 2:00 p.m.

Where: McKinney Flour Mill | 501 E. Virginia St., McKinney

More Info

Get to your absolute best hippie apparel and sign up for this groovy spring party that includes yoga categories, reside song, dance, Hoola Hopping and hippie-themed goodie baggage stuffed with crystals, stones, coupons sweet and treats.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

When: April 4, 2023 | 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Jow Farmer Recreation Center | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen

More Info

Chic-fil-A, Rudy’s and La Madeleine will supply tasty breakfast menus for the Easter Bunny and all their buddies (5 years previous or beneath.) Kids could have amusing socializing whilst they invent Easter crafts to take domestic sooner than collecting for storytime.

More Easter Fun

Easter on The Lake

When: April 9, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Flying Saucer The Lake | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen

More Info

Urban Bunny Trail

When: April 8, 2023 | 1:00 to five:00 p.m.

Where: 717 W Avenue A, Garland

More Info

Spring Eggstravaganza

When: April 6, 2023 | 5:00 to eight:00 p.m.

Where: The Colony Five Star Complex | 4100 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony

More Info

Hop & Shop

When: April 1, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Plano Arts District | 1021 E. fifteenth St., Plano

More Info

Easter Family Fun Day

When: April 1, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to two:00 p.m.

Where: Prestonwood Baptist Church | 6801 W Park Boulevard, Plano

More Info

Easter Eggstravaganza

When: April 8, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. to twelve:30 p.m.

Where: Frist Methodist Church Plano | 3160 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

More Info

Jazzy Easter Brunch

When: April 9, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

ENjoy scrumptious breakfast from Legacy Hall’s eateries and seize an Instagramable peep mimosa from the bar whilst Bobbly Falk’s team fills the air with jazzy tunes. Rumor has it the Easter Bunny will pop-up for complimentary pictures with the youngsters.

Easter Brunch

When: April 9, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. to one:30 p.m.

Where: The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa | 1549 Legacy Dr, Frisco

More Info

Join this egg-citing party whole with a decadent brunch filled with seasonal end result, breakfast bar, seafood, carving stations, reside jazz song and Easter-themed actions for the kiddos. Don’t omit your basket, kids beneath 12 can take part in a three,000-egg hunt.

Even More Easter Specials

Easter Weekend

When: April 8 and 9, 2023

Where: Kona Grill | 5973 W. Parker Rd, Plano

More Info

Easter All-Inclusive Brunch

When: April 9, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Blue Mesa Grill | 5601 Granite Pkwy # 1200, Plano

More Info

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m.

Where: Neiman Marcus Willow Bend | 2201 Dallas Parkway Level 3 Plano, Plano

Tickets

Easter Brunch at Cantina Laredo

When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to three:00 p.m.

Where: Cantina Laredo | 4546 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

More Info

Spanish Easter Brunch

When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Bulla Gastrobar | 6007 Legacy Dr #180, Plano

More Info

Easter Lunch at Scout

When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Statler | 1914 Commerce St., Dallas

More Info

Easter Sunday at Davio’s

When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to ten:00 p.m.

Where: Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse | 5762 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

More Info

CRU’s Easter Brunch

When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to three:00 p.m.

Where: CRU Food & Wine Bar | 7201 Bishop Rd, Plano

More Info

Easter Weekend Brunch

When: April 8 and 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: STK Steakhouse | 2000 McKinney Ave, Dallas

More Info

Things to Eat, Drink or Buy

