Your Guide To Easter In Dallas & Collin County

Celebrate Easter with all of the occasions that wait for you in Collin County. From aquatic scavenger hunts to spring fairs to jazzy brunch specials, anyplace you glance, you’ll to find one thing to do with the entire kinfolk.
Come proper in, as a result of right here’s the one listing you wish to have!
The Easter Bunny scattered eggs all throughout Collin County! Here’s a listing of the place seek squads might be collecting to search out all of them. Whether they’re hiding underwater, at the back of timber on the park, or within the darkness of night time, even doggies might be searching for them.
Flashlight Egg Hunt
When: April 6, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: Bethany Lakes Park | 745 S. Allen Heights Drive, Allen
Registration
Allen’s Parks and Recreation Department arranged a scavenger hunt beneath the moonlight. Get the youngsters, a basket and a flashlight and revel in a night attempting to find Easter eggs at the hours of darkness on the park. Age teams start their hunts a unique instances, be sure to make your reservations for a place.
Aqua Egg Hunt
When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to twelve:00 p.m.
Where: Frisco Athletic Center | 5828 Nancy Jane Ln, Frisco
Tickets
In addition to splashing within the pool and scooping up floating Easter eggs, hunters will obtain an image with the Easter Bunny, take-home crafts, goody baggage to take domestic and naturally all of the eggs they controlled to seek.
Easter Egg Hound Hunt
When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 to ten:00 a.m.
Where: Oak Point Park | 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano
More Info
Bring your four-legged kid for some spring amusing. Let them frolic via Oak Point Park as they sniff out doggie-treat-filled Easter eggs. They would possibly even to find the golden egg and win a distinct prize!
Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny
When: April 1 via 8, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to twelve:00 p.m.
Where: Slayter Creek Ballfields | Slayter Creek Park, Anna
More Info
Get able for an entire Easter week in Anna! Kicking off with a scavenger hunt at Slayter Creek Park, the week might be filled with craft and picture contests, a young person glow birthday party and egg hunt with glow-in-the-dark video games and it’ll shut with a doggie Easter egg hunt on Thursday, April 8.
Even More Egg-Hunting Events
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt at CUMC
When: April 1, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Christ United Methodist Church | 3101 Coit Rd, Plano
Tickets
Easter Egg Hunt at Sent Church
When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m.
Where: Sent Church | 3701 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano
More Info
Spring Fling & Easter Egg Hunt
When: April 1, 2023 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: The Village at Allen | 190 E Stacy Rd, Allen
More Info
The Egg Scramble
When: April 5, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.
Where: Carter Softball Complex | 550 W Oates Rd, Garland
More Info
Aquatic Egg Dive
When: April 8, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: Plano Aquatic Center|2301 Westside Drive, Plano
More Info
Easter Egg Hunt + Easter Bunny
When: April 8, 2023 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen
More Info
St. Andrew Methodist Church’s Easter Egg Hunt
When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.
Where: St. Andrew Methodist Church | 5801 W Plano Parkway, Plano
More Info
Egg-Stravaganza in Adriatica
When: April 1, 2023 | 12:00 to two:00 p.m.
Where: Egg-Stravaganza in Adriatica | Adriatic Pkwy, 401 Adriatic Parkway, McKinney
More Info
Enjoy those family-friendly occasions and take the youngsters for an afternoon of spring crafts, bunny pictures and Easter-themed treats. From a two-day Easter fest, to a victorian pageant, to buying groceries alternatives, you received’t run out of choices to have amusing with friends and family.
Spring Festival – A Victorian Eggstravaganza
When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to two:00 p.m.
Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West fifteenth Street, Plano
More Info
The annual Spring Festival on the Heritage Farmstead Museum will function thousand of prize-filled eggs for hunters, historical reveals, mule-drawn wagon rides, meals vehicles, picture ops and farm-themed actions.
Hippie Easter
When: April 7 and eight, 2023 | 2:00 p.m.
Where: McKinney Flour Mill | 501 E. Virginia St., McKinney
More Info
Get to your absolute best hippie apparel and sign up for this groovy spring party that includes yoga categories, reside song, dance, Hoola Hopping and hippie-themed goodie baggage stuffed with crystals, stones, coupons sweet and treats.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
When: April 4, 2023 | 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Jow Farmer Recreation Center | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen
More Info
Chic-fil-A, Rudy’s and La Madeleine will supply tasty breakfast menus for the Easter Bunny and all their buddies (5 years previous or beneath.) Kids could have amusing socializing whilst they invent Easter crafts to take domestic sooner than collecting for storytime.
More Easter Fun
Easter on The Lake
When: April 9, 2023 | 1:00 p.m.
Where: Flying Saucer The Lake | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen
More Info
Urban Bunny Trail
When: April 8, 2023 | 1:00 to five:00 p.m.
Where: 717 W Avenue A, Garland
More Info
Spring Eggstravaganza
When: April 6, 2023 | 5:00 to eight:00 p.m.
Where: The Colony Five Star Complex | 4100 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony
More Info
Hop & Shop
When: April 1, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Plano Arts District | 1021 E. fifteenth St., Plano
More Info
Easter Family Fun Day
When: April 1, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to two:00 p.m.
Where: Prestonwood Baptist Church | 6801 W Park Boulevard, Plano
More Info
Easter Eggstravaganza
When: April 8, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. to twelve:30 p.m.
Where: Frist Methodist Church Plano | 3160 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano
More Info
Jazzy Easter Brunch
When: April 9, 2023 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
Tickets
ENjoy scrumptious breakfast from Legacy Hall’s eateries and seize an Instagramable peep mimosa from the bar whilst Bobbly Falk’s team fills the air with jazzy tunes. Rumor has it the Easter Bunny will pop-up for complimentary pictures with the youngsters.
Easter Brunch
When: April 9, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. to one:30 p.m.
Where: The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa | 1549 Legacy Dr, Frisco
More Info
Join this egg-citing party whole with a decadent brunch filled with seasonal end result, breakfast bar, seafood, carving stations, reside jazz song and Easter-themed actions for the kiddos. Don’t omit your basket, kids beneath 12 can take part in a three,000-egg hunt.
Even More Easter Specials
Easter Weekend
When: April 8 and 9, 2023
Where: Kona Grill | 5973 W. Parker Rd, Plano
More Info
Easter All-Inclusive Brunch
When: April 9, 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Blue Mesa Grill | 5601 Granite Pkwy # 1200, Plano
More Info
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
When: April 1, 2023 | 9:00 a.m.
Where: Neiman Marcus Willow Bend | 2201 Dallas Parkway Level 3 Plano, Plano
Tickets
Easter Brunch at Cantina Laredo
When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to three:00 p.m.
Where: Cantina Laredo | 4546 Belt Line Rd, Dallas
More Info
Spanish Easter Brunch
When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: Bulla Gastrobar | 6007 Legacy Dr #180, Plano
More Info
Easter Lunch at Scout
When: April 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: The Statler | 1914 Commerce St., Dallas
More Info
Easter Sunday at Davio’s
When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to ten:00 p.m.
Where: Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse | 5762 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony
More Info
CRU’s Easter Brunch
When: April 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to three:00 p.m.
Where: CRU Food & Wine Bar | 7201 Bishop Rd, Plano
More Info
Easter Weekend Brunch
When: April 8 and 9, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: STK Steakhouse | 2000 McKinney Ave, Dallas
More Info