Young women grow through Sisterhood Summit leadership retreat

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of younger women met and engaged with feminine leaders from the Tampa Bay Area through this 12 months’s Sisterhood Summit.

Although teenage years can also be difficult, 16-year-old Julianna Andersen attended the summit to be told, grow, and depart empowered.

“It’s kind of hard to be a female, especially in today’s society,” stated Andersen.

She’s a number of the dozens of younger women who participated within the 4th Annual Sisterhood Summit in Tampa.

“To get a group of girls together and to teach them about female empowerment is important,” stated Andersen.

The Corporation to Develop Communities, or CDC of Tampa, hosted the summit to permit ladies to satisfy with feminine leaders and position fashions in the neighborhood and speak about subjects like leadership, careers, entrepreneurship, psychological well being and well-being, and techniques to empower their vanity.

“This year, we’ve surpassed our goal. Our goal was to serve 100 kids throughout Hillsborough County, and this year, we’re at 126,” stated Alexandria Andrade, the Coordinator of Youth Services with the CDC of Tampa.

Organizers stated this 12 months’s retreat is touching the lives of ladies in 9 through 12 grade through referrals from Hillsborough County colleges and group organizations.

“Today, it’s important for them to see representation of females. We really work hard to close out Women’s History Month with a bang,” stated Andrade. “We empower our girls to embrace their crown and shine. We focus around stem careers, career exploration.”

CT Harris is a Tampa City Council legislative aide and a panelist on the summit.

“When you think about going into a store and you find the Barbie dolls and you find people who look like you, that can show you hey you can make it too, no matter where you come from, no matter how you started. It’s all about what you pour into yourself, who you surround yourself with, and what you’re exposed to,” stated Harris.