YouFit offers free self-defense classes, with Tampa woman who fought attacker

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa woman who fought off an attacker at an rental advanced health club has partnered with YouFit gyms to supply free self-defense categories in March.

In January, Nashali Alma was once attacked whilst figuring out on my own within the health club of her rental advanced in Tampa. She effectively fought off her attacker, who stays in prison. She needs folks to learn to battle again.

“The moment I tried to call 911, he would try to grab my arm or he was grabbing me at this moment. I can’t call 911, so I got to fight this out for the moment,” stated Alma when ABC Action News spoke to her closing month.

The video of the assault went viral. She was once in a position to expire of the health club and break out.

“After we were on the ground wrestling for a little bit, I went ahead and pulled his beard hair. I started twisting, twisted, twisted. I could see from his face that it hurt really bad,” stated Alma.

Self-defense skilled and teacher Jason Bleistein will educate the free categories. He is the lead instructor and owner of Krav Maga South Tampa.

Bleistein confirmed ABC Action News some ways to battle off an attacker.

“Open hand strikes can be very powerful, especially if you hit in the nose, the jaw, the eardrum, so on and so forth, especially when people are first starting out and they don’t know how to punch correctly,” stated Bleistein.

The free categories might be hosted at a number of YouFit places and also you don’t have to be a member of the health club.

“Like many people, I saw the video and I couldn’t believe it. It was scary on all levels,” stated Lisa Wolfe, General Manager of YouFit Tampa.

For more information on the free classes, CLICK HERE.

To learn more about Alma’s mission to help victims of sexual assault, CLICK HERE.