Yo Yo Honey Singh booked for kidnapping, assault on an event organizer? Here’s what we know 

Yo Yo Honey Singh has made the news another time. This time for the unsuitable explanation why. The Indian rapper who introduced a distinct taste craze is reinventing himself with a three.0 model. Howeveras quickly as he dropped his first singlethere used to be controversy proper up his sleeve. As consistent with media studiesSingh has been booked through the BKC police for kidnapping assault. Yesyou learn that proper. Shocking news have come declaring that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan track Let’s Dance Chotu Motu rapper has been booked.

Yo Yo Honey Singh courts a controversybooked for kidnapping assault

Yo Yo Honey Singh has made headlines in Entertainment News for a surprising explanation why. The Naagan rapper has been accused of kidnapping assault through an individual named Vivek Raman. Hindustan Times studies a brand new company declaring that Vivek Raman used to be an event organizer for one among Yo Yo Honey Singh’s displays that have been to be held within the town. Howeverit were given cancelled. The record quoted a Police legitimate revealing that Vivek Raman has lodged a criticism in opposition to Yo Yo Honey Singh extra for kidnappingfor protecting him captive assaulting him.

The event organizer stated that Yo Yo Honey Singh abducted him stored him captive at a Mumbai Hotel within the suburbs the place he assaulted him. The criticism has been lodged on nineteenth April states that he had arranged a programme for the rapper on the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on April 15. But an error within the cash transaction resulted in the cancellation of the event. The complainant says that Honey Singh used to be miffed when the programme were given cancelled. The rapper abducted him took him hostage. The police are having a look into the subject.

Yo Yo Honey Singh within the news

Where there may be Honey Singhthere are controversies. When requested in regards to the debatable lyrics protestHoney Singh had claimed that there will likely be controversy round any individual who speaks the reality. The rapper stocks that he does not harm any individual’s sentiments have by no means focused any castesex or faith.

