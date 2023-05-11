Yas Island set to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana for IIFA 2023 performance : Bollywood News

Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana is all equipped to enthral the target market at Yas IslandAbu Dhabi along with his power-packed performance on the prestigious IIFA Awards this 12 months. The fanatics are eagerly ready to witness the charismatic actor take the degree set it ablaze along with his implausible power mesmerising strikes.

- Advertisement -

Yas Islset to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana for IIFA 2023 performance

The IIFA Awards weekend will go back to Yas Islin Abu Dhabi on May twenty sixth 27th2023for its twenty third version. It is among the maximum celebrated occasions on this planet of Indian cinemabringing in combination the most productive of track leisure on a unmarried platform. The awards evening will witness one of the most maximum outstanding names within the industrywith Ayushmann Khurrana main the pack.

The actor has time once more proved his mettle as a performerbe it his appearing talents or his making a song skills. With his exceptional presence electrifying degree performancesAyushmann has gained the hearts of tens of millions of fanatics around the globe. His interest for track leisure is well known.

- Advertisement -

Speaking of the pro frontthe 38-year-old actor was once ultimate noticed in An Action Hero. Helmed by way of Anirudh Iyerthe movie was once launched on December 2 ultimate 12 months it carried out poorly on the field workplace. He can be subsequent noticed in Dream Girl 2co-starring Ananya Panday. The upcoming filmdirected by way of Raaj Shaandilyaais slated to unlock on August 25 this 12 months.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao set to rock the degree as co-host for IIFA Rocks 2023

- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for newest Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox workplace collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures best on Bollywood Hungama.