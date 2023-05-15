Yannick Nézet-Séguin: The 60 Minutes Interview





Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the distinguished conductor of orchestras in New York City, Philadelphia, and Montreal, just lately sat down with CBS News for an inspiring 60 Minutes interview. During the interview, he shared his interest for breaking down the limitations that experience historically avoided some audiences from gaining access to and taking part in classical track and opera.

Nézet-Séguin is a vocal proponent of creating classical track extra obtainable and inclusive, and he has made it his venture to inspire other people from all walks of lifestyles to revel in the wonder and tool of this style. He believes that classical track has the power to glue other people throughout cultural, linguistic, and socioeconomic divides, and he hopes to convey this message to audiences around the globe.

Through his inspiring management and cutting edge solution to track, Nézet-Séguin has transform one of the revered and influential conductors of his era. His paintings has earned him numerous accolades and awards, and he continues to encourage audiences and musicians alike together with his interest, creativity, and dedication to creating classical track extra related and obtainable to all.

- Advertisement -

So if you are keen on classical track or opera, or if you are merely excited about this improbable artwork shape, make sure that to take a look at Yannick Nézet-Séguin and uncover for your self the magic and wonderful thing about this undying track.

