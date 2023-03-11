Yankees’ Luis Severino says slider needs to improve after start

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has been plagued by way of accidents during the last few seasons, and the 29-year-old is still working out the kinks as Grapefruit League play rolls alongside. One house he is aware of needs to improve ahead of the season begins is his slider.

“My slider sucks, that’s what they’re telling me right now,” Severino stated when requested about what hitters’ swings have informed him to this point in Spring Training, in accordance to the New York Post.

“I need to work more on my slider. It’s not the movement, it’s just location actually…For me, that’s the pitch that takes longer to get ready. I just need to work on location more. But everything else was really good.”

Severino threw 4 innings and 54 overall pitches because the Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-3 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, FL. It’s been a hard exhibition season for the Dominican Republic local; he’s given up two homers and 5 runs in 8 2/3 innings.

Yankees’ supervisor Aaron Boone concurs together with his pitcher’s truthful evaluation.

“His slider’s kind of the last thing to sharpen up because his stuff’s there,” Boone stated, in step with the New York Post. “It looks good. Today was another good outing, good step for him. Coming out real easy, he’s staying in his delivery, he’s got a really good feel of his changeup already. So I’m encouraged where he’s at.”

Severino hasn’t had a wholesome season within the Bronx since 2018, and New York will probably be hoping that 2023 is the season he can put in combination some high quality begins at the mound.

That’s very true with Carlos Rodon (delicate forearm muscle pressure) and Frankie Montas (shoulder surgical operation) each already misplaced to harm.

“I feel happy where I am right now,” Yankees’ Luis Severino stated. “Even the next day, sometimes I pitch and it feels like I threw a bullpen, I’m not even sore. So that’s a great sign when I wake up the next day and I don’t feel horrible.”