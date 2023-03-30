Yankees fans excited for Opening Day in the Bronx



Baseball fans excited for Opening Day in the Bronx

- Advertisement -

The New York Yankees are set to open the 121st season in franchise historical past in opposition to the San Francisco Giants.

Pre-game ceremonies start at 12:30 p.m. with the advent of each groups on the baselines, and the first pitch is about for 1:05 p.m.

Joining the Yankees lineup for the first time might be Watchung, New Jersey local Anthony Volpe. Raised most effective about 30 miles west of the Bronx, Volpe grew up a Yankees fan and, extra particularly, a Derek Jeter fan.

- Advertisement -

“There was some sort of clinic in New York City, where a bunch of Yankees were at. I think, Tino Martinez, Jeter. When we finally got there, I was so shy and crying that I wouldn’t go out on to the field. I was like balling, crying. I don’t know if you can see in the picture, but I field a groundball and I just run off to go see my mom. Apparently [Jeter] grabbed me and made me high-five him,” Volpe advised CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

Bruce Shatel coached Volpe when he used to be in highschool — simply 3 years in the past. At the age of 21, he’s the youngest shortstop since Jeter.

“It’s New York and people are going to make that comparison but time will tell, and there is a lot of baseball ahead of Anthony to see if he can fill those shoes,” Shatel stated.

- Advertisement -

With the staff’s first recreation Thursday, it’s possible you’ll realize a couple of different issues taking place in a different way this season.

Pitchers will now have 15 seconds to throw a pitch, 20 seconds when a runner is on base, and batters should be able to hit by means of the time the clock reaches 8 seconds.

Another giant alternate is the infield shift is now not allowed, which means that two gamers should be on each and every aspect of the infield.

The bases also are getting larger by means of 3 inches.

“Which is great, because I hate getting home at 11-o-clock at night,” one fan advised CBS2.

The MLB commissioner stated the possibilities have been the results of attaining out to fans and understanding they sought after to peer video games with higher tempo and extra motion.