Monday, April 10, 2023
NFL (National Football League)

XFL 2023 scores, schedule: Dates, times and results for the entire regular season and playoffs

The XFL is again. Three years after the 2020 model used to be compelled to close down after 5 video games because of COVID-19, the league has returned with a 10-week regular season and two weeks of playoffs in 2023.

It all began on Saturday, Feb. 18, and you’ll take a look at the entire 2023 time table beneath, together with playoffs, with two semifinals to be hung on April 29 and 30 and the championship sport on May 13. 

We’ll stay you up to date with results from each and every sport as the season rolls alongside. You can take a look at all of our XFL protection right here, together with the entirety to find out about the rebooted league — which originated in 2001 — together with the XFL names to understand, energy ratings, choices, standings and extra.

Week 1

Arlington Renegades 22, Vegas Vipers 20

Houston Roughnecks 33, Orlando Guardians 12
St. Louis BattleHawks 18, San Antonio Brahmas 15

D.C. Defenders 22, Seattle Sea Dragons 18

Week 2 

St. Louis BattleHawks 20, Seattle Sea Dragons 18
D.C. Defenders 18, Vegas Vipers 6

San Antonio Brahmas 30, Orlando Guardians 12

Houston Roughnecks 23, Arlington Renegades 14

Week 3

Seattle Sea Dragons 30, Vegas Vipers 26

D.C. Defenders 34, St. Louis BattleHawks 28

Arlington Renegades 10, Orlando Guardians 9

Houston Roughnecks 22, San Antonio Brahmas 13

Week 4

Houston Roughnecks 44, Orlando Guardians 16

Seattle Sea Dragons 15, San Antonio Brahmas 6

St. Louis BattleHawks 24, Arlington Renegades 11

D.C. Defenders 32, Vegas Vipers 18

Week 5

Seattle Sea Dragons 21, Houston Roughnecks 14

D.C. Defenders 28, St. Louis BattleHawks 20

  

Vegas Vipers 35, Orlando Guardians 32

Arlington Renegades 12, San Antonio Brahmas 10

Week 6

Seattle Sea Dragons 26, Orlando Guardians 19

St. Louis BattleHawks 29, Vegas Vipers 6

San Antonio Brahmas 15, Arlington Renegades 9

D.C. Defenders 37, Houston Roughnecks 26

Week 7

Seattle Sea Dragons 24, Arlington Renegades 15

Vegas Vipers 26, San Antonio Brahmas 12

Orlando Guardians 37, D.C. Defenders 36

St. Louis BattleHawks 24, Houston Roughnecks 15

Week 8

St. Louis BattleHawks 21, Vegas Vipers 17 (OT)

Arlington Renegades 18, Orlando Guardians 16

Houston Roughnecks 17, San Antonio Brahmas 15 (OT)

D.C. Defenders 34, Seattle Sea Dragons 33

Week 9

Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks

Saturday, April 15, 12:30 p.m. ET

 ABC

Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas

Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. ET

 ESPN2

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders

Sunday, April 16, 12 p.m. ET

 ESPN

Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks

Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m. ET

 ESPN

Week 10

Orlando Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks

Saturday, April 22, 12 p.m. ET

 ESPN

D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas

Saturday, April 22, 3 p.m. ET

 ABC

Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades

Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m. ET

 ESPN

Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons

Sunday, April 23, 9 p.m. ET

 ESPN2

Playoff semifinals

TBD at TBD

Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET

 ESPN2

TBD at TBD

Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m. ET

 ESPN

Championship

TBD at TBD

Saturday, May 13, 3 p.m. ET

 ABC





