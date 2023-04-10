XFL 2023 scores, schedule: Dates, times and results for the entire regular season and playoffs

The XFL is again. Three years after the 2020 model used to be compelled to close down after 5 video games because of COVID-19, the league has returned with a 10-week regular season and two weeks of playoffs in 2023.

It all began on Saturday, Feb. 18, and you’ll take a look at the entire 2023 time table beneath, together with playoffs, with two semifinals to be hung on April 29 and 30 and the championship sport on May 13.

- Advertisement -

We’ll stay you up to date with results from each and every sport as the season rolls alongside. You can take a look at all of our XFL protection right here, together with the entirety to find out about the rebooted league — which originated in 2001 — together with the XFL names to understand, energy ratings, choices, standings and extra.

Week 1

Arlington Renegades 22, Vegas Vipers 20 Houston Roughnecks 33, Orlando Guardians 12 - Advertisement - St. Louis BattleHawks 18, San Antonio Brahmas 15 D.C. Defenders 22, Seattle Sea Dragons 18

Week 2

St. Louis BattleHawks 20, Seattle Sea Dragons 18 - Advertisement - D.C. Defenders 18, Vegas Vipers 6 San Antonio Brahmas 30, Orlando Guardians 12 Houston Roughnecks 23, Arlington Renegades 14

Week 3

Seattle Sea Dragons 30, Vegas Vipers 26 D.C. Defenders 34, St. Louis BattleHawks 28 Arlington Renegades 10, Orlando Guardians 9 Houston Roughnecks 22, San Antonio Brahmas 13

Week 4

Houston Roughnecks 44, Orlando Guardians 16 Seattle Sea Dragons 15, San Antonio Brahmas 6 St. Louis BattleHawks 24, Arlington Renegades 11 D.C. Defenders 32, Vegas Vipers 18

Week 5

Seattle Sea Dragons 21, Houston Roughnecks 14 D.C. Defenders 28, St. Louis BattleHawks 20 Vegas Vipers 35, Orlando Guardians 32 Arlington Renegades 12, San Antonio Brahmas 10

Week 6

Seattle Sea Dragons 26, Orlando Guardians 19 St. Louis BattleHawks 29, Vegas Vipers 6 San Antonio Brahmas 15, Arlington Renegades 9 D.C. Defenders 37, Houston Roughnecks 26

Week 7

Seattle Sea Dragons 24, Arlington Renegades 15 Vegas Vipers 26, San Antonio Brahmas 12 Orlando Guardians 37, D.C. Defenders 36 St. Louis BattleHawks 24, Houston Roughnecks 15

Week 8

St. Louis BattleHawks 21, Vegas Vipers 17 (OT) Arlington Renegades 18, Orlando Guardians 16 Houston Roughnecks 17, San Antonio Brahmas 15 (OT) D.C. Defenders 34, Seattle Sea Dragons 33

Week 9

Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks Saturday, April 15, 12:30 p.m. ET ABC Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders Sunday, April 16, 12 p.m. ET ESPN Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m. ET ESPN

Week 10

Orlando Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks Saturday, April 22, 12 p.m. ET ESPN D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas Saturday, April 22, 3 p.m. ET ABC Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m. ET ESPN Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons Sunday, April 23, 9 p.m. ET ESPN2

Playoff semifinals

TBD at TBD Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET ESPN2 TBD at TBD Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m. ET ESPN

Championship

