XFL 2023 scores, schedule: Dates, times and results for the entire regular season and playoffs

The XFL is again. Three years after the 2020 model used to be compelled to close down after 5 video games because of COVID-19, the league has returned with a 10-week regular season and two weeks of playoffs in 2023.
It all began on Saturday, Feb. 18, and you’ll take a look at the entire 2023 time table beneath, together with playoffs, with two semifinals to be hung on April 29 and 30 and the championship sport on May 13.
We’ll stay you up to date with results from each and every sport as the season rolls alongside. You can take a look at all of our XFL protection right here, together with the entirety to find out about the rebooted league — which originated in 2001 — together with the XFL names to understand, energy ratings, choices, standings and extra.
Week 1
|
Arlington Renegades 22, Vegas Vipers 20
|
Houston Roughnecks 33, Orlando Guardians 12
|
St. Louis BattleHawks 18, San Antonio Brahmas 15
|
D.C. Defenders 22, Seattle Sea Dragons 18
Week 2
|
St. Louis BattleHawks 20, Seattle Sea Dragons 18
|
D.C. Defenders 18, Vegas Vipers 6
|
San Antonio Brahmas 30, Orlando Guardians 12
|
Houston Roughnecks 23, Arlington Renegades 14
Week 3
|
Seattle Sea Dragons 30, Vegas Vipers 26
|
D.C. Defenders 34, St. Louis BattleHawks 28
|
Arlington Renegades 10, Orlando Guardians 9
|
Houston Roughnecks 22, San Antonio Brahmas 13
Week 4
|
Houston Roughnecks 44, Orlando Guardians 16
|
Seattle Sea Dragons 15, San Antonio Brahmas 6
|
St. Louis BattleHawks 24, Arlington Renegades 11
|
D.C. Defenders 32, Vegas Vipers 18
Week 5
|
Seattle Sea Dragons 21, Houston Roughnecks 14
|
D.C. Defenders 28, St. Louis BattleHawks 20
|
Vegas Vipers 35, Orlando Guardians 32
|
Arlington Renegades 12, San Antonio Brahmas 10
Week 6
|
Seattle Sea Dragons 26, Orlando Guardians 19
|
St. Louis BattleHawks 29, Vegas Vipers 6
|
San Antonio Brahmas 15, Arlington Renegades 9
|
D.C. Defenders 37, Houston Roughnecks 26
Week 7
|
Seattle Sea Dragons 24, Arlington Renegades 15
|
Vegas Vipers 26, San Antonio Brahmas 12
|
Orlando Guardians 37, D.C. Defenders 36
|
St. Louis BattleHawks 24, Houston Roughnecks 15
Week 8
|
St. Louis BattleHawks 21, Vegas Vipers 17 (OT)
|
Arlington Renegades 18, Orlando Guardians 16
|
Houston Roughnecks 17, San Antonio Brahmas 15 (OT)
|
D.C. Defenders 34, Seattle Sea Dragons 33
Week 9
|
Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks
|
Saturday, April 15, 12:30 p.m. ET
|ABC
|
Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas
|
Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
|
Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders
|
Sunday, April 16, 12 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|
Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks
|
Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Week 10
|
Orlando Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks
|
Saturday, April 22, 12 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|
D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas
|
Saturday, April 22, 3 p.m. ET
|ABC
|
Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades
|
Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|
Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons
|
Sunday, April 23, 9 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
Playoff semifinals
|
TBD at TBD
|
Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
|
TBD at TBD
|
Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Championship
|
TBD at TBD
|
Saturday, May 13, 3 p.m. ET
|ABC