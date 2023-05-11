X-FAB Texas announces manufacturing expansion, creates new jobs in Lubbock

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance has introduced the growth plan of X-FAB Texas, which is known as an international chief in semiconductor answers manufacturing. The first section of the growth is value $200 million and is predicted to create about 250 process alternatives.

Since 1999, the Lubbock facility of X-FAB has been a the most important manufacturing middle for generation elements, generating wafers which are later advanced into digital circuits used in a large vary of industries, similar to vehicles, client merchandise, and clinical apparatus.

- Advertisement -

Kitten rescue: LFR on scene for greater than an hour on particular rescue operation



John Osborne, the President and CEO of LEDA, said that “X-FAB has been an excellent corporate partner in Lubbock’s business community for almost 25 years, and this announcement further confirms Lubbock’s position as a top manufacturing and distribution destination on a national and international level.”