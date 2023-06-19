Wyndham Clark holds off big names to win U.S. Open, plus USMNT are clearly the class of Concacaf





Good morning to everybody however particularly to…WYNDHAM CLARKWyndham Clark was once shedding it — "it" being his lead. A gorgeous birdie at 14 had given method to a bogey at 15 — the most effective bogey via any participant at 15 Sunday — and every other at 16. A 3-shot lead have been minimize to one, with Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler lurking.This was once when Clark's inexperience would in the end display up. This was once when the participant who had by no means completed higher than tied for seventy fifth at a big would run out of steam.Two holes later, Clark was once shedding it once more — "it" being his feelings. The tears got here, and for just right reason why: He’s a U.S. Open champion, a enormous win in a all at once fast-rising profession that almost by no means took place. In 2013, Clark’s mom, Lise, died from breast most cancers. Clark was once enjoying at powerhouse Oklahoma State at the time, and he has admitted he just about surrender the sport totally after his mom’s demise.He ultimately transferred to Oregon, rediscovered his pastime for the sport, and grew to become professional in 2017. He earned his Tour card in 2019.Until final month, he had 0 skilled wins of any sort.Clark, 29, wasn’t all the time the steadiest participant. He wanted 4 birdies to cancel out 4 bogeys Sunday. But in the end, his well-rounded sport allowed him to grasp off all challengers throughout a loaded leaderboard. Over the 4 days, he ranked…Second in strokes received off the teeSeventh in strokes received round the greenFourth in strokes received strikingNow he is the guy atop the sport he just about surrender.Honorable mentionsAnd now not one of these just right morning for… Getty Images RORY MCILROYFor as just right as Clark was once, he wasn’t invincible. He shot even par in the ultimate spherical. Once once more, a big was once there for the taking for McIlroy. Once once more, he wasn’t ready to take it.McIlroy birdied the first hollow… and did not birdie every other hollow all day. A bogey on 14 and pars on the whole lot else intended McIlroy’s nineteenth top-10 end at a big since his final main victory, the 2014 PGA Championship. That’s the maximum of any participant. This time round, the putter was once the perpetrator. McIlroy’s longest made putt Sunday was once 7’3″.He finished 57th (out of 65 players) in strokes gained putting Sunday.McIlroy hit 59 greens in regulation, tying the most at a major by a player who did not win. He hit six more greens in regulation than anyone else in the field.McIlroy will openly admit his fire burns as strong as ever — if not stronger — but this is another heartbreaker in a career full of them, writes our Kyle Porter.Porter: “After successful 4 of his first 24 majors as a qualified, McIlroy has skilled a Saharan drought in the heart of his profession. At age 25, after taking two titles in the summer time of 2014, he had the ball on a string and the international via the tail with alternatives as never-ending as the summer time solar. But in spite of 19 (nineteen!) peak 10s in his final 33 main begins, he nonetheless has now not gained his 5th. And the method he is misplaced and the avid gamers to whom he is misplaced? Well, it’s surely the merciless, gorgeous sport.”Not so honorable mentionsSuns acquire Bradley Beal from Wizards in shocking deal 🏀 Getty Images If you thought the Suns were all-in when they acquired Kevin Durant at the trade deadline… well, now they’re even more all-in. Phoenix is acquiring three-time All-Star Bradley Beal from the Wizards in yet another power move — though this one came at a huge bargain.Phoenix is “most effective” sending Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and multiple pick swaps to Washington. Paul will likely be sent elsewhere, potentially to one of his former teams.The Suns will also receive Jordan Goodwin.If your first reaction is, “How did Phoenix escape with this?!?!” you’re not alone. A huge reason for the discount is that Beal had a no-trade clause: Essentially, he had to agree to the trade for it to happen, and he wanted to go to a contender.Phoenix is absolutely a contender with Beal joining Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton on a star-studded but extremely top-heavy roster. They’re all-in on now: Get stars; ask (and, ideally, answer) questions later, opines our Bill Reiter. It’s certainly a risk, but it’s one worth taking, our Jack Maloney explains in his trade grades.Maloney: “The Suns might be seriously restricted as they appear to fill out the relaxation of their roster or probably make trades in the long run, and new proprietor Mat Ishbia could have to pay important tax consequences. All of this is value it when you win a name, of route, however whether or not Beal is sufficient to get them over that hump stays to be observed. The offense goes to be superior, however protection and intensity stay issues. Whatever occurs, you surely can not accuse the Suns of now not attempting.”The Wizards, meanwhile, are under new management with president Michael Winger, but it’s clear he and the rest of the organization are paying for years of foolish decisions by previous regimes — extending Beal, giving him a no-trade clause and not trading earlier chief among them. Washington spent years being bad (or mediocre at best) while trying to be good. Now, they will spend years being bad while trying to be bad. It’s a brutal start to what will be a brutal stretch, and the Wizards deservedly earned a “D” in Jack’s grades.In other news, please pitch me new teams to root for at @zach_pereles on Twitter. Here’s what else to know:USMNT tops Canada to win Concacaf Nations League again ⚽ Getty Images The USMNT claimed its third consecutive Concacaf trophy Sunday, topping Canada 2-0 to win the Concacaf Nations League.Chris Richards headed home a Gio Reyna corner in the 12th minute, and Folarin Balogun doubled the lead in the 34th minute, calmly finishing after Reyna slipped through another terrific pass.It was the first career international goal for both Richards and Balogun.The victory came despite both Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest missing the game after red cards in the 3-0 win over Mexico.With an unprecedented combination of youth and talent, the Yanks are clearly the class of Concacaf, writes our Chuck Booth.West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins resigns, intends to retire after DUI arrest 🏀 USATSI West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins resigned Saturday, one day after being arrested on suspicion for driving under the influence of alcohol in Pittsburgh on Friday night. He intends to retire. The details of the arrest are harrowing.Per the criminal complaint, Huggins had a blood alcohol level of .210 — nearly three times the legal limit — and there were empty beer cans in his vehicle.The arrest report says Huggins was asked approximately 10 times where he was, and he did not answer correctly once, at one point saying he thought he was in Columbus (presumably Columbus, Ohio, nearly 200 miles away).Huggins’ car was blocking traffic after shredding a tire. Huggins could not recall how the damage had occurred or how he got to Pittsburgh.Huggins failed multiple field sobriety tests and was released on bond Saturday.Huggins, 69, was also charged with DUI back in 2004, when he was the head coach at Cincinnati. He resigned from his position with the Bearcats amid a litany of issues with the program in 2005. Earlier this offseason, Huggins used a homophobic slur on a radio show. He was suspended three games and docked $1 million in salary (among other punishments) as part of the repercussions for those actions.Huggins owns a 935-414 career record across stops at Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State and his alma mater West Virginia. His 935 wins are third on the D-I leaderboard, behind only Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim, and he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.West Virginia has not named an interim head coach.What we’re watching Monday 📺⚾ We’re watching the College World Series. 