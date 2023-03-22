WT Softball Moves to No. 20 in Latest NFCA Rankings

NFCA Rankings



LOUISVILLE, Ky. – West Texas A&M softball continues to transfer its means up the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top-25 Poll. The Lady Buffs moved up two spots to No. 20 after being ranked No. 22 final week.



The best 4 groups in the rustic remained the similar as North Georgia leads the ballot at 30-1 total. Rogers State, Tampa, and UT Tyler held company in the 2 thru 4 spots whilst Central Oklahoma moved into 5th. Grand Valley State and Alabama-Huntsville each and every moved up one spot to 6th and 7th, respectively. Concordia, Indianapolis, and Valdosta State spherical out the highest 10.



Four South Central Region methods gained scores in this week’s ballot with UT Tyler main the best way at No. 4. Lubbock Christian (11th), Colorado Christian (12th), and West Texas A&M (twentieth) earned spots in the ballot with Oklahoma Christian receiving votes.



The Lady Buffs wrap up their three-game collection with Eastern New Mexico in (*20*) the following day at 1 and three p.m. Central.

