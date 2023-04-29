A Kansas county pays $7.5 million to a man who spent 16 years in jail for a rape and homicide he did not dedicate

OSKALOOSA, Kan. — A Kansas man who spent 16 years in jail for a rape and homicide he did not dedicate will obtain $7.5 million from the county the place he was once arrested and convicted of the crime.

Jefferson County commissioners authorized the agreement final week with Floyd Bledsoe, who was once launched from jail in 2015 after DNA proof confirmed he may now not had been the killer of 14-year-old Camille Arfmann in Oskaloosa.

Bledsoe will obtain $1.5 million to begin with, with the remainder to be paid over the following 10 years, The Kansas City Star reported.

Bledsoe, who’s now 46, was once 23 when he was once convicted in 2000 of killing the lady. He was once arrested despite the fact that his brother, Tom, confessed to the killing in 1999, became himself in and led government to the lady’s frame.

According to a lawsuit Floyd Bledsoe filed in 2016, Jefferson County government persuaded Tom Bledsoe to recant his confession and “framed” his brother by way of hiding proof of his innocence.

In 2015, DNA checking out published Tom Bledsoe was once the most likely supply of sperm discovered within the sufferer. Tom Bledsoe died by way of suicide that yr after writing a be aware once more confessing to killing Arfmann.

The fees towards Floyd Bledsoe had been brushed aside and he was once free of jail that yr.

One of Bledsoe’s legal professionals, Russell Ainsworth of Loevy & Loevy in Chicago, stated Jefferson County was once going through up to $40 million in legal responsibility if the case went to trial.

Jefferson County Commissioner Richard Malm stated the county’s annual funds is ready $20 million and the fee would have had to suggest a bond if Bledsoe had now not agreed to have the payment unfold over 10 years.

In 2019, the state agreed to pay Bledsoe $1.03 million below a unsuitable conviction regulation.