WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner drive Gujarat to a thrilling win over Delhi

In the 14th fit of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, Gujarat Giants (GG) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing 148, the competition went down to the cord, the place the Capitals were given bundled out for 136, shedding the fit by way of 11 runs. Marizanne Kapp top-scored for Delhi with 36 off 29 with the assistance of 4 fours and a six earlier than getting run out.

Arundhati Reddy saved Delhi within the hunt and took the sport deep, however Kim Garth pushed aside her at 25, which deteriorated the Capitals. Garth picked up two wickets for 18 runs in her quota of four overs, whilst Gardner bagged a couple for 19 runs.

Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner powered Gujarat to a aggressive general. The Sneh Rana-led facet misplaced Sophia Dunkley within the first over earlier than Harleen Deol and Wolvaardt partnered for a 49-run first-wicket partnership on the midway degree.

Jess Jonassen pushed aside Deol (31) within the tenth over, however Wolvaardt saved scoring runs and used to be well-supported by way of Gardner. The duo ended up forming an 81-run stand to propel Gujarat to a decent general. The Proteas opener smashed 57 off 45 balls, together with 6 fours and a six whilst Gardner slammed an unbeaten 51 from 33 deliveries, with the assistance of 9 limitations.

“This was the game I was searching for. Felt I have been inconsistent, but today the performance was right with bat and ball. Found the right balance. We spoke about losing too many wickets in clumps, so the idea was giving ourselves time because, in India, we can catch up with the grounds being fast. As the tournament has gone on, spin has played a big part. It is a bit slower off the wicket, so we can bowl our natural lengths,” stated Gardner after the fit.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

A cracking half-century 👌

A very important bowling contribution 👍 For her tremendous all-round efficiency, @akgardner97 baggage the Player of the Match award as @GujaratGiants beat #DC by way of 11 runs. 👏 👏 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/fWIECCaAGh #TATAWPL | #DCvGG pic.twitter.com/77ga9Laqdx — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 16, 2023

Gujarat Giants have defeated Delhi Capitals by way of 11 runs. What a victory for Gujarat, what a fit! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 16, 2023

Ashleigh Gardner on this fit in opposition to Delhi Capitals: •With the bat: 51*(33).

•With the ball: 3.4-0-19-2

•With the ball: 3.4-0-19-2 What a efficiency by way of Ashleigh Gardner, The MVP for Gujarat. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/4UHO6wKVHO — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 16, 2023

Ashleigh Gardner is the Player of the Match 👏 #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/CHxViKuMCl — Bleed Blue (@Bleedbluetwt) March 16, 2023

Ashleigh Gardner In This Match Against Delhi Capitals : • With The Bat : 51*(33)

• With the ball : 3.4.0-19-2

• With the ball : 3.4.0-19-2 What A Performance By Ashleigh Gardner! — Krish Sheth (@krishsheth2006) March 16, 2023

#WPLT20 #WPL2023 Ashleigh Gardner is stand out performer once more for Gujarat Giants nowadays with each Bat & bowl — papabooknews247 (@papabook247news) March 16, 2023

Source: WomenCricket.com