WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Harmanpreet Kaur drives Mumbai Indians to a stunning win over UP Warriorz

Mumbai Indians (MI) have endured their domination within the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 by means of claiming the fourth consecutive victory. In the tenth fit, Mumbai took on UP Warriorz at Brabourne Stadium and defeated them by eight wickets on Sunday.

Batting first, UP Warriorz posted a general of 159 runs for the lack of 6 wickets of their allocated 20 overs. Captain Alyssa Healy was once the highest scorer for the workforce, contributing 58 runs off 46 balls, together with 7 fours and 1 six. Tahlia McGrath additionally chipped in with 50 off 37 balls, hitting 9 fours. Amelia Kerr was once the pick out of the bowler for Mumbai, taking 2 wickets for 33 runs in her quota of four overs.

In reaction, Mumbai Indians chased down the objective very easily, achieving 164 for the lack of simply 2 wickets in 17.3 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was once the megastar of the night time as she led from the entrance and stayed unbeaten on 53 off 33 balls, together with 9 fours and 1 six. Harman was once neatly supported by means of England megastar Nat Sciver-Brunt who remained undefeated on 45 off 31 balls, hitting 6 fours and a most.

“Very happy with the performance. The way we are gelling together, I think this is the best tournament so far. Thanks to Nat, she played really well. Because of her I got some time to settle in and later play some shots. The way they were batting, we were a bit tense, but I knew one or two wickets could get momentum back into our favour. We were calculating how many overs were left and which bowlers to target, and that’s what cricket is all about. You gotta express yourself and pick your targets. We just need to keep doing the right things,” unhappy Harmanpreet after bagging the Player of the Match award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Another day some other Nat Sciver-Brunt masterclass! 🔥 Her Mumbai Indians workforce make it 4 wins from 4 within the WPL 👏 pic.twitter.com/02Si8z082p — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 12, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 393 runs enjoying the sweep/slog-sweep towards spin in T20s since 2020 – essentially the most for any batter. Kaur averages 65.33 at a S/R of 175 enjoying the sweep while Nat Sciver-Brunt averages 188 at a S/R of 196. Best within the trade in combination.#TATAWPL — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 12, 2023

First to win the primary 4 fits as captains in: IPL – MS Dhoni. WPL – Harmanpreet Kaur. – The No.7 dominance! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2023

Half-centurion Harmanpreet, Healy and overlooked alternatives at the back of the stumps… an edge-of-the-seat drama feat. a visitor look by means of a game-changing run-out on the wicketkeeper’s finish at a #T20WorldCup semi-final in Cape Town#WPL | #IndvAUS | #MIvUPW — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 12, 2023

Mumbai Indians in WPL: – Beat Gujarat by means of 143 runs.

– Beat RCB by means of 9 wickets.

– Beat Delhi by means of 8 wickets.

– beat UP by means of 8 wickets. The dominance continues by means of Harmanpreet Kaur & her workforce. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2023

MI Women are unbeatable nowadays with 4 wins from 4! Captain, Harmanpreet Kaur main from the entrance with a unbelievable 53* (33)#WPL2023 — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) March 12, 2023

Captain. Leader. Legend.

We are blessed to have Harmanpreet Kaur. pic.twitter.com/5MX0mdTi2I — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 12, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur on this WPL up to now: •65(30).

•11*(8).

•53*(33). The Captain main by means of instance – Incredible together with her Captaincy and unbelievable with the bat. pic.twitter.com/mOUkK1rkeU — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 12, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur is making an attempt her highest to observe the Legacy of Captain Rohit Sharma. Queen Harmanpreet Kaur.👑💙 pic.twitter.com/75sWdq61on — Tanay Vasu (@tanayvasu) March 12, 2023

Source: WomenCricket.com