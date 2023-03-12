Sunday, March 12, 2023
WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Harmanpreet Kaur drives Mumbai Indians to a stunning win over UP Warriorz

Mumbai Indians (MI) have endured their domination within the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 by means of claiming the fourth consecutive victory. In the tenth fit, Mumbai took on UP Warriorz at Brabourne Stadium and defeated them by eight wickets on Sunday.

Batting first, UP Warriorz posted a general of 159 runs for the lack of 6 wickets of their allocated 20 overs. Captain Alyssa Healy was once the highest scorer for the workforce, contributing 58 runs off 46 balls, together with 7 fours and 1 six. Tahlia McGrath additionally chipped in with 50 off 37 balls, hitting 9 fours. Amelia Kerr was once the pick out of the bowler for Mumbai, taking 2 wickets for 33 runs in her quota of four overs.

In reaction, Mumbai Indians chased down the objective very easily, achieving 164 for the lack of simply 2 wickets in 17.3 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was once the megastar of the night time as she led from the entrance and stayed unbeaten on 53 off 33 balls, together with 9 fours and 1 six. Harman was once neatly supported by means of England megastar Nat Sciver-Brunt who remained undefeated on 45 off 31 balls, hitting 6 fours and a most.

“Very happy with the performance. The way we are gelling together, I think this is the best tournament so far. Thanks to Nat, she played really well. Because of her I got some time to settle in and later play some shots. The way they were batting, we were a bit tense, but I knew one or two wickets could get momentum back into our favour. We were calculating how many overs were left and which bowlers to target, and that’s what cricket is all about. You gotta express yourself and pick your targets. We just need to keep doing the right things,” unhappy Harmanpreet after bagging the Player of the Match award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

