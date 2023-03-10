Sunday, March 12, 2023
type here...
Sportscricket

WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Bowlers sizzle as Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals to list hat-trick of wins

By accuratenewsinfo
0
3
WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Bowlers sizzle as Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals to list hat-trick of wins



In the top-of-the-table conflict between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led aspect defeated Delhi to check in their hat-trick of wins within the match.

The Capitals received the toss and made up our minds to bat first, however the choice went horribly flawed as they have been bundled out for an insignificant 105 in 18 overs. Skipper Meg Lanning performed a tight knock of 43 runs off 41 balls, together with 5 fours, whilst Jemimah Rodrigues scored 25 runs off 18 balls with the lend a hand of 3 fours. The relaxation of the batting unit couldn’t give a contribution in anyway.

- Advertisement -

The likes of Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, and Hayley Matthews have been all of the famous person performers with the ball for Mumbai, taking 3 wickets every and conceding 10, 13, and 19 runs, respectively.

In reaction, Mumbai had a at ease chase, with opener Yastika Bhatia smashing 41 runs off 32 balls, together with 8 fours. Matthews, who bagged a three-wicket haul, contributed 32 runs off 31 balls, together with six fours. Mumbai chased down the objective fairly with ease and received the event through 8 wickets.

- Advertisement -

“Today, our bowlers did really well. They’re making my job easier. Whoever comes in is eager to bowl. When you have so many options, your job is so easy. Credit to our bowlers. Bowling according to the field is key in T20s, and we’re able to do that. After the last game, we all discussed that we bowled some bad balls. Yastika and Hayley gave us a really good start. Now the tournament is going to start because the pitches are going to be on the slower side,” stated MI skipper Harmanpreet on the post-match presentation.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -

https://twitter.com/LoyalSachinFan/standing/1633875714071228416

Source: WomenCricket.com





Source link

Previous article
First Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah dies at 85
Next article
Gas prices climb ahead of spring break

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks