WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Bowlers sizzle as Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals to list hat-trick of wins

In the top-of-the-table conflict between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led aspect defeated Delhi to check in their hat-trick of wins within the match.

The Capitals received the toss and made up our minds to bat first, however the choice went horribly flawed as they have been bundled out for an insignificant 105 in 18 overs. Skipper Meg Lanning performed a tight knock of 43 runs off 41 balls, together with 5 fours, whilst Jemimah Rodrigues scored 25 runs off 18 balls with the lend a hand of 3 fours. The relaxation of the batting unit couldn’t give a contribution in anyway.

- Advertisement -

The likes of Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, and Hayley Matthews have been all of the famous person performers with the ball for Mumbai, taking 3 wickets every and conceding 10, 13, and 19 runs, respectively.

In reaction, Mumbai had a at ease chase, with opener Yastika Bhatia smashing 41 runs off 32 balls, together with 8 fours. Matthews, who bagged a three-wicket haul, contributed 32 runs off 31 balls, together with six fours. Mumbai chased down the objective fairly with ease and received the event through 8 wickets.

- Advertisement -

“Today, our bowlers did really well. They’re making my job easier. Whoever comes in is eager to bowl. When you have so many options, your job is so easy. Credit to our bowlers. Bowling according to the field is key in T20s, and we’re able to do that. After the last game, we all discussed that we bowled some bad balls. Yastika and Hayley gave us a really good start. Now the tournament is going to start because the pitches are going to be on the slower side,” stated MI skipper Harmanpreet on the post-match presentation.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -

See extra

As medical as it will get 👏 Nat Sciver-Brunt & Harmanpreet Kaur upload completing touches to the run-chase 👍@mipaltan 💙 win through 8 wickets 🔝 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/MoIM0uilMQ #TATAWPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/5kXARYfGds — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 9, 2023

See extra

See extra

Mumbai Indians bowled out the warring parties in all 3 suits. No different staff took greater than 8 wickets in any sport.#WPL2023 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 9, 2023

See extra

See extra

Our first defeat of the season. We’ll leap again from this 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAWPL #DCvsMI — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 9, 2023

See extra

Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023: – Beat Gujarat through 143 runs. – Chase down 156 runs from 14.2 overs vs RCB. – Chase down 106 runs from 15 overs vs DC. This is ruthless. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 9, 2023

See extra

Feels like having Nat Sciver-Brunt AND Hayley Matthews in the similar staff is solely unfair tbh — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 9, 2023

See extra

Saika Ishaque – the famous person of Mumbai Indians within the WPL. – She’s the crimson cap holder of the WPL and used to be simply picked at 10 Lakhs! pic.twitter.com/mMbGWTHctq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2023

See extra

•MS Dhoni is the primary captain to have received 3 consecutive suits in IPL. •Harmanpreet Kaur now turns into first captain to have received 3 consecutive suits in WPL. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 9, 2023

https://twitter.com/LoyalSachinFan/standing/1633875714071228416

Source: WomenCricket.com