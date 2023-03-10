WPL 2023: RCB star Ellyse Perry names her spirit animal; reveals about the most bizarre food she ever had

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Ellyse Perry has shared some fascinating information about herself in a video posted on the franchise’s YouTube channel. In the video, Perry printed her spirit animal and talked about the most bizarre food she has ever eaten.

When requested about her spirit animal, Perry disclosed that anyone as soon as in comparison her to a fox. The Wahroonga-born additionally printed that she as soon as attempted crocodile meat, however she didn’t experience the style and does now not counsel it.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve had crocodile once, I think that was pretty weird. I don’t recommend that to others,” mentioned the Aussie star.

Perry additional spoke about her revel in with being starstruck. She discussed that if she had been ever in the identical room as Tennis legend Roger Federer, she would now not be capable to include her pleasure.

- Advertisement -

“If I am ever in the same room as Roger Federer, probably find it pretty hard to stay composed,” Perry Perry added.

Overall, the video equipped RCB fanatics with some interesting insights into Perry’s character and pursuits.

Perry’s Holi birthday celebration in India

- Advertisement -

The 32-year-old performed Holi with her RCB teammates on Tuesday, March 7. She posted an image together with all-rounder Sophie Devine and rapid bowler Megan Schutt. She captioned the image and wrote, “Happy Holi to everyone in India.”

See extra

As a ways as motion on the box is anxious, Perry want one thing impressive if RCB need to make a comeback in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL). The Challengers are but to open in the WPL 2023 issues desk. They have confronted defeats of their first 3 video games to this point.

Source: WomenCricket.com