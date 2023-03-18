WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz – Team and Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) will face off towards each and every different within the fifteenth fit of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 18.

MI has been appearing exceptionally smartly within the ongoing event, having remained unbeaten in all of the 5 fits they’ve performed to this point. Their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, has been main the workforce from the entrance and they’re the primary one to qualify for the knockout degree. With simplest 3 league degree fits left for Mumbai, they simply want to win two to safe the highest place at the WPL points table and immediately input the finals.

Meanwhile, UPW were suffering within the T20 pageant, having misplaced their earlier two video games towards MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Warriorz lately occupy the 3rd place at the issues desk, having received two fits out of the 5 they’ve performed. With two fits last towards top-ranked MI and second-ranked Delhi Capitals (DC), the Alyssa Healy-led aspect must win a minimum of two out of the 3 last video games to qualify for the playoffs.

MI vs UPW, Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Match 15 of WPL 2023

Date and Time: March 18 at 3:30 pm IST/10:00 am GMT

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarwani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Match Prediction

Case 1:

MI wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay rating: 40-45

UPW general: 150-160

Case 2:

UPW wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay rating: 50-60

MI general: 160-170

Team batting moment to win the competition.

Source: WomenCricket.com