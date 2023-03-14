WPL 2023: Here’s how Royal Challengers Bangalore can still qualify for the Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are having the worst match in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL). The Smriti Mandhana-led facet haven’t but opened their account in the issues desk, having misplaced 5 fits on the trot.

The Monday night time fixture towards Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai was once RCB’s 5th sport in the match, however they couldn’t protect their rating of 150 as the Meg Lanning-led Delhi chased down the target with six wickets in hand.

Notably, RCB is filled with superstars, however the loss of consistency has confirmed approach too pricey for the Bangalore-based franchise. Captain Smriti, opener Sophie Devine and skilled campaigner Heather Knight all had been primary disappointments, together with the bowling unit, which has the likes of Megan Schutt and Renuka Thakur.

Ellyse Perry, on the other hand, has been tremendous spectacular together with her chic batting, however a loss of enhance from the remainder of the batters has spoiled the birthday celebration for the Challengers. Notably, Perry is the second-highest run-getter in the match, with 195 runs from 5 video games at a median of 48.75.

Coming again to RCB, after dropping 5 video games consecutively, apparently that they’re out of the race for the playoffs. But mathematically, the Challengers can still ebook their position in the Eliminator. Notably, the top-placed workforce after the league degree will without delay cross into the ultimate, whilst groups completing moment and 3rd will face each and every different in the Eliminator, and the winner will advance into the summit conflict.

On that observe, let’s take a look at RCB’s qualification situations for WPL 2023:

In order to ebook a spot in the Eliminator, RCB would first wish to make certain they win all their closing fixtures with large margins in order that their internet run price will get a shoot which is recently at -2.109 after their 5 back-to-back losses.

Further, the Challengers want a wild hope that UP Warriorz will have to lose all their closing video games. Only RCB and Gujarat Giants, who’re moment closing in the issues desk, have the NRR in minus. Mumbai Indians (MI) are the table-toppers with 4 consecutive wins and no losses. Similarly, the Capitals are at quantity two, whilst Warriorz are situated at quantity 3.

Remaining fits of RCB:

March 15 – UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST

– UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST March 18 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants at 7:30 PM IST

– Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants at 7:30 PM IST March 21 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at 3:30 PM IST

Source: WomenCricket.com