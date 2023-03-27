Monday, March 27, 2023
WPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners & The Cash Prize

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
WPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners & The Cash Prize


The inaugural version of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) used to be finished on Sunday, with Mumbai Indians (MI) defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the summit clash to change into WPL champions on the iconic Brabourne Stadium.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt used to be the display stopper as she smacked a powerful half-century, smashing unbeaten 60 runs off 55 balls to assist Mumbai chase down the objective of 132 set through the Capitals in 19.3 overs.

For her exceptional batting, Sciver gained the Player of the Match award. Similarly, Hayley Matthews used to be honoured with the Most Valuable Player of the Season and Purple Cap as neatly. Notably, the West Indies famous person bagged the absolute best 16 wickets within the season and scored 271 runs.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning, who top-scored (35) for her facet within the ultimate, gained the Orange Cap as she ended up amassing 345 runs within the event. The Aussie icon additionally smashed the utmost fours (50) within the event.

WPL 2023 Awards and Cash Prizes:

  • Emerging Player of Season – Yastika Bhatia (INR 5 lakh)
  • Power Striker of the Season – Sophie Devine (INR 5 lakh)
  • Most Valuable Player of the Season – Hayley Matthews (INR 5 lakh)
  • Player of the Match (FINAL) – Nat Sciver-Brunt (INR 2.5 lakh)
  • Power Striker of the Match (FINAL) – Radha Yadav (INR 2.5 lakh)
  • Catch of the Season – Harmanpreet Kaur (INR 5 lakh)
  • Purple Cap – Hayley Matthews (INR 5 lakh)
  • Orange Cap – Meg Lanning (INR 5 lakh)
  • Winners – Mumbai Indians (INR 6 crore)
  • Runners-up – Delhi Capitals (INR 3 crore)
  • Fairplay award – Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Source: WomenCricket.com

