WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – Team and Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to fasten horns with every different within the ultimate of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26. While Delhi reached the summit conflict by means of completing at the best of the league’s issues desk, Mumbai defeated UP Warriorz (UPW) within the Eliminator to ebook their spot within the inaugural event’s ultimate.

For DC, their skipper Meg Lanning has led her crew from the entrance within the season and is lately the easiest run scorer within the tournament with 310 runs. On the opposite hand, the bowlers of MI carried out exceptionally neatly for them and have ruled the WPL 2023.

Although UP’s Sophie Ecclestone leads the WPL bowling charts with 9 wickets, MI’s Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Issy Wong have additionally bagged 9 scalps every within the league to this point.

Talking in regards to the encounters between the 2 groups within the event until now, the struggle has been of equivalent energy as each DC and MI have gained one sport every within the two cases they met.

MI vs DC, Match Details:

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Final

Date and Time: March 26 at 7:30 pm IST/2:00 pm GMT

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Predicted XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris.

Match Prediction

Case 1

MI wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay rating: 45-50

MI overall: 170-180

Case 2

DC wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay rating: 50-55

DC overall: 175-185

Team batting first to win the competition.

Source: WomenCricket.com