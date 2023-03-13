WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Team and Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals (DC) will tackle Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) within the eleventh fit of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Australian legend Meg Lanning will lead the Capitals, whilst Indian superstar Smriti Mandhana will captain the Bangalore-based workforce.

So a long way within the pageant, the Capitals have carried out exceptionally smartly, successful 3 out in their 4 video games to procure the second one spot within the issues desk. On the opposite hand, RCB have had a horrible marketing campaign the place they have got misplaced all 4 video games and are but to open their account within the match.

DC vs RCB, Match Details:

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 11 of WPL 2023

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: March 13 at 7:30 pm IST/2:00 pm GMT

Predicted XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey/Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dane van Niekerk/Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur

Match Prediction:

Case 1

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay ranking: 40-50

RCB general: 160-170

Case 2

RCB wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay ranking: 45-55

DC general: 170-180

Team batting 2nd to win the competition.

Source: WomenCricket.com