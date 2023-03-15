WPL 2023: Dane Van Niekerk calls out Fox Sports for ‘body shaming’ headline

Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk was once confused after Australian broadcaster ‘Fox Sports’ wrote a tale about her with a debatable headline. Van Niekerk took to her professional Twitter deal with to name the newsletter out for regarding her as a ‘fat-shamed star’ within the headline in regards to the all-rounder’s retirement from world cricket.

The newsletter wrote the item with the debatable name, “Meant to stay broken’: Fat-shamed cricket star to retire after 2km cut-off controversy.”

This naturally didn’t move down smartly with Van Niekerk as she puzzled the newsletter on their bizarre headline. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Excuse me?? Fat shamed?? Are u serious??”

Excuse me?? Fat shamed?? Are u critical??https://t.co/ioFw4k1kjB — Danevn81 (@Danevn811) March 14, 2023

Notably, Van Niekerk had shared a cryptic post on her Instagram tale a couple of days in the past, which hinted that she had determined to hold her boots. Later, her teammate and spouse, Marizanne Kapp, confirmed the development.

“You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closure. There is no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what’s meant to stay broken,” Van Niekerk had written on Instagram.

“Sometimes it feels like I am the one who’s retiring, just so heartbreaking. We’ve grown up in the South Africa team. It was difficult to hear the decision. She seems in a better place mentally, and that’s what matters,” Kapp had mentioned.

Van Niekerk is recently plying her business within the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, the place she is a part of the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), however she has but to make her debut within the 20-over showpiece match. The Bangaluru-based franchise will play their subsequent fixture towards UP Warriorz on Wednesday, March 15. RCB have misplaced all their 5 video games to this point, and their chances of qualifying in the playoffs are rather tricky. It can be fascinating to peer if Van Niekerk gets the debut cap.

Source: WomenCricket.com