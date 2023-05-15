World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness World Records – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

According to Guinness World Records, the arena’s oldest dog, Bobi, not too long ago celebrated his 31st birthday at his house within the Portuguese village of Conqueiros. Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of Portuguese dog. The party used to be a “very traditional” Portuguese birthday party, attended via greater than 100 other people, with native meats and fish served to the visitors and further for Bobi, who handiest eats human meals. A dance troupe additionally carried out, with Bobi even collaborating in one among their routines.

Owner Leonel Costa has had a number of old-age canines previously, together with Bobi’s mom, Gira, who lived to age 18. However, Costa mentioned he by no means imagined any of his canines would succeed in their 30s. One of the most important elements contributing to Bobi’s longevity is the “calm, peaceful environment” by which he lives. Throughout his lifestyles, Bobi has been unfastened to roam the forests and hasn’t ever been chained or leashed. He is a “very sociable” dog and grew up surrounded via many different animals, according to Costa.

Bobi now has issue strolling and prefers to spend time within the backyard. His eyesight is not so good as it used to be, inflicting him to stumble upon issues when he walks. Just like old-age people, Bobi sleeps so much and continuously naps via the hearth on chilly days. His start date has been showed via the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria and his age has additionally been verified via a puppy database approved via the Portuguese executive. Costa used to be handiest 8 years previous when Bobi used to be born, and for him, Bobi is a reminder of the previous and “represents those generations.”

