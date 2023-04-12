Workplaces are the most common mass shooting sites, data shows

The shooting in a Louisville, Kentucky, financial institution on Monday is the newest workplace-related mass shooting to happen in the United States over the closing 60 years, in line with gun violence data.

The Violence Project, a nonprofit, nonpartisan analysis heart that is funded by means of the National Institute of Justice, has discovered the present or former offices of perpetrators had been the most common websites for mass shootings, which the group defines as 4 or extra other people killed by means of a firearm.

- Advertisement -

“Most of the shooters had been fired,” the group mentioned.

Between 1966 and 2021, there have been 53 office shootings performed all the way through the nation, in line with the Violence Project. This represented greater than 30% of the 188 mass shootings recorded throughout that length, the group mentioned.

The 2nd most common location for mass shootings was once at retail places, which represented 16.9% of all recorded mass shootings, and the 3rd most common location was once eating places and bars, which represented 13.4% of all recorded mass shootings, in line with the Violence Project.

- Advertisement - Workplace Shootings 1966-2022 ABC News

With office shootings, the largest motivator at the back of the incidents was once an employment-related factor, reminiscent of a termination, which constituted 70% of the recorded office mass shootings, in line with the Violence Project’s data.

- Advertisement - Data on office linked mass shootings ABC News

When it involves the sufferers of workplace-related violence, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 392 U.S. employees had been office murder sufferers in 2020. Roughly “30% of workplace homicide victims were performing retail-related tasks such as tending a retail establishment or waiting on customers,” in line with the CDC.

2020 Workplace Injuries and Fatalities ABC News

The company additionally compiled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and located “20,050 workers in the private industry experienced trauma from nonfatal workplace violence in 2020.”

Of the ones injured in those incidents, 73% had been feminine, and 22% required 31 or extra days clear of paintings to get better, in line with the CDC.