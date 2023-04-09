Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the 3rd round Sunday, finishing his streak of completing all 72 holes of each match he has performed at Augusta National as a qualified

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the 3rd round Sunday, finishing his streak of completing all 72 holes of each match he has performed at Augusta National as a qualified.

The match stated about 90 mins before play used to be to start that Woods, who continues to be hobbled via the consequences of a 2021 automobile coincidence that almost value him his proper leg, had withdrawn with an harm. He had limped via follow rounds early within the week and once more all over the primary and 2nd rounds, however it had develop into extra pronounced as the elements worsened.

The five-time champion completed his 2nd round in chilly, using rain on Saturday to make the reduce at the quantity at 3 over, extending his Masters streak to 23 instantly and tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest in historical past.

The 47-year-old Woods headed again out for the beginning of the 3rd round as temperatures struggled to achieve 50 levels, and it wound up being a water-logged slog. Wearing a grey wintry weather hat over a baseball cap, he began at the tenth hollow with a bogey, added some other at No. 14, after which had back-to-back double bogeys after discovering the water on Nos. 15 and 16.

It used to be the primary time Woods has ever had consecutive double bogeys on the Masters.

By the time the horn blew finishing play with rain nonetheless pouring and puddles starting to stand at Augusta National, Woods used to be at 9 over and by myself in remaining position amongst those who made the reduce. That used to be 22 photographs at the back of chief Brooks Koepka.

The 15-time main champion additionally withdrew before the general round of remaining 12 months’s PGA Championship with what his agent, Mark Steinberg, described as ache and discomfort in his proper foot. That got here hours after he shot 79 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in in a similar way chilly and windy climate.

