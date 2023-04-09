Woods makes cut, last among those still playing at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It even sounds bizarre to mention it: Tiger Woods is last among those still playing at the Masters.

But after Woods made the lower at Augusta National on Saturday, all of it went downhill from there. Slogging thru a rain-drenched, 49-degree day proved an excessive amount of for the aching five-time champion to conquer.

The 47-year-old Woods, who’s still convalescing from a 2021 automotive twist of fate that almost value him his proper leg, appeared depressing as he limped thru a dreadfully lengthy, hard day in obtrusive discomfort, playing seven holes within the morning to make the lower after which seven extra in a gentle downpour prior to the event was once postponed till Sunday.

By the time the horn blew finishing play at 3:15 p.m., Woods was once by myself in last position at 9-over, 22 pictures in the back of third-round chief Brooks Koepka.

At 6 over thru seven holes for around 3, Woods is on tempo for the worst 18 holes of his illustrious Masters occupation — topping the back-to-back 78s he posted within the 1/3 and fourth rounds at last yr’s event, the place he completed forty seventh at 13-over 301.

Yes, making the lower for a twenty third instantly time at the Masters as a qualified was once a big accomplishment for Woods. It matched a streak set via two different golfing greats in Gary Player and Fred Couples.

But a damage of greater than two-and-a-half hours between rounds and but some other terrible climate day looked as if it would take its toll on Woods. Players teed off in threesomes from each the back and front 9 as event officers appeared to squeeze in as a lot golfing as conceivable.

Woods’ 1/3 around began with a bogey at the tenth hollow, then gradually were given worse. He bogeyed once more at No. 14, then had back-to-back double bogeys after discovering the water on each No. 15 and 16. It marked the primary time he is ever had consecutive double bogeys at the Masters.

He was once simply off the fairway in two pictures at the par-4 seventeenth hollow when the horn sounded, however he still had the ambitious activity of finishing the entrance 9 forward of him.

This clearly wasn’t the 15-time main champion the arena has come to grasp.

In the previous he’s feasted on “moving day,” playing the third round at the Masters in a combined 45-under par during his 22 appearances as a professional. In fact only three times has Woods not shot par or better on Saturday at Augusta National prior to this year.

But this was not one of those Saturdays.

Wearing a gray winter hat over the top of a baseball cap, he continued to sludge his way around the course even as the wind chill dipped to 42 degrees and the rain pounded him in the face.

In years past Woods has shown emotion when he’s made a bad shot, but not on this day.

And it won’t be any easier on Sunday for Woods, who has said he is in “constant pain.”

Woods has never withdrawn from the Masters. Staring at another 28 1/2 holes to play on Sunday, although with no rain in the forecast, Woods will need to find a way to re-energize himself if he is to finish the tournament.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports