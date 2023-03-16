Women’s World Cup Soccer gets increase in prize money

The $152 million fund for the primary 32-team match is a large spice up from the 24-team version in 2019 and 10 instances what it used to be in 2015.

The Women’s World Cup is getting an increase in prize money of greater than 300% for this yr’s match.

The $152 million fund for the primary 32-team match — protecting prize money, workforce preparation and bills to avid gamers' golf equipment — is a large spice up from the 24-team version in 2019, and 10 instances what it used to be in 2015.

Some of the $110 million in natural prize money will have to be devoted to paying avid gamers, FIFA president Gianni Infantino stated Thursday in Rwanda after being re-elected by means of acclamation thru 2027.

Players’ union FIFPRO stated Thursday it has challenged FIFA to safe a “global guarantee of at least 30% of prize money” this is paid to avid gamers.

FIFA additionally stated the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand may not be backed by means of the Saudi Arabian tourism authority. Talks a couple of conceivable deal had caused unease among players and the tournament co-hosts.

Government and World Cup organizers in each host nations had wondered if the take care of Visit Saudi could be suitable for the ladies’s match, particularly given Saudi Arabia’s file on girls’s rights. Among the avid gamers urging FIFA to reconsider it, United States ahead Alex Morgan stated the proposal used to be “bizarre.”

Infantino referred to as the dispute a “storm in a teacup” and stated extending the Visit Saudi deal, which began on the males’s World Cup in Qatar, used to be a dialogue that “didn’t lead into a contract.”

"There is a double standard here which I really don't understand," the FIFA president stated, aiming a barb at critics of the deal.

He stated Australian firms had export industry to Saudi Arabia value $1.5 billion every yr and “this doesn’t seem to be a problem or an issue.”

The Australian football federation stated in a remark it welcomed FIFA clarifying the Visit Saudi hypothesis.

“Equality, diversity and inclusion are really deep commitments for Football Australia,” leader govt James Johnson stated, “and we’ll continue to work hard with FIFA to ensure the Women’s World Cup is shaped in this light.”

Infantino additionally again expressed his anger with broadcasters for providing too little for TV rights. He stated FIFA won’t promote broadcast rights for the match in Australia and New Zealand on the costs lately being presented

“Women deserve much, much more than that and we are there to fight for them and with them,” he stated.

Female avid gamers international had been preventing for equivalent pay and equivalent recognize with males’s nationwide groups, together with the protecting champion United States, Canada, France and Spain.

Infantino set a goal of equivalent prize money for women and men at their subsequent World Cups, in 2026 and 2027, respectively — a tricky process when the 32 males’s groups shared $440 million eventually yr’s World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA president angrily centered broadcasters, a few of them public carrier channels funded by means of taxpayers, who he stated presented as much as 100 instances much less for rights to the ladies’s match.

Infantino first raised the problem in October in New Zealand, and insisted FIFA nonetheless would now not promote at the ones costs with girls’s football drawing audiences possibly 20-50% lower than for males’s video games.