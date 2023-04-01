Women’s Final Four: LSU wins 79-72 over Virginia Tech in Dallas

Reese completed with 24 issues and 12 rebounds for LSU (33-2), which goes to the nationwide championship sport for the primary time.

DALLAS — Alexis Morris scored 27 issues and had two of her misses in the fourth quarter became putback baskets by means of Angel Reese in a large run as LSU rallied to overcome top-seeded Virginia Tech 79-72 in the nationwide semifinal sport Friday night time.

Reese completed with 24 issues and 12 rebounds for LSU (33-2), which goes to the nationwide championship sport for the primary time. It comes in the second one season since feisty and decoratively dressed trainer Kim Mulkey returned to her house state to take over a Tigers program that misplaced 5 consecutive nationwide semifinal video games from 2004-08 the one different occasions they made it this a long way.

LSU will play Sunday in opposition to the winner of the South Carolina-Iowa semifinal.

Mulkey, who received 3 nationwide titles in 4 Final Four appearances over her 21 seasons at Baylor, is simplest the second one trainer to take two other groups to the nationwide championship sport. The different was once C. Vivian Stringer, with Cheyney in the inaugural 1982 ladies’s match and Rutgers in 2007.

Trailing 59-50 after 3 quarters, LSU went forward with a 15-0 run over a five-minute span in the fourth duration. They led for the primary time since overdue in the primary part when Falu'jae Johnson had a thieve and drove for a layup to make it 64-62.

Reese had six issues in that game-turning spurt, together with a basket after Morris’ tried 3-pointer clanked off the entrance rim. Reese had a second-effort practice of her personal pass over after rebounding some other pass over by means of Morris.

Elizabeth Kitley had 18 issues and 12 rebounds for Virginia Tech (31-5), the ACC champion that was once in the Final Four for the primary time.