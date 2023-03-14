Woman’s NCAA brackets: Unbeaten Stanford top overall seed

South Carolina used to be unbeaten right through the common season and now they are six video games from operating the desk.

South Carolina is six wins clear of changing into the tenth ladies’s basketball crew to head undefeated for a whole season, and the Gamecocks will input the NCAA Tournament because the No. 1 overall seed.

Dawn Staley's squad has been challenged a couple of occasions this yr however has all the time pulled via. The protecting nationwide champions will play Norfolk State within the first spherical of the match, the NCAA variety committee published Sunday.

While the Gamecocks, led through famous person Aliyah Boston, had been a lock to be the top seed for lots of the season, a number of faculties have been vying for the opposite No. 1s, together with Iowa, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Stanford and Utah. The Hawkeyes, led through electrifying guard Caitlin Clark, had been a top seed two times ahead of, in 1988 and 1992.

The Hoosiers, Hokies and Utes have by no means been No. 1s. Stanford has been a top seed 12 occasions, together with the former two years.

As for Texas groups, The University of Texas is a No. 4 seed and can tackle East Carolina, the crew that knocked Houston off within the AAC championship. Meanwhile, the Baylor Lady Bears are a No. 7 seed and can tackle Alabama.

The match starts Wednesday with two First Four video games. The complete insanity begins with 16 video games Friday and 16 extra day after today.

South Carolina will have the very best trail to the Final Four in Dallas as they may not have to head a long way from house. The Gamecocks, who’re the 18th crew to succeed in the NCAA tourney unbeaten, will play their first two video games on campus ahead of doubtlessly heading 90 mins away to Greenville, South Carolina, for one of the most two regionals. The Gamecocks simply received the Southeastern Conference Tournament at that web page.

The NCAA modified its layout this season and is having two regional websites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds. Greenville hosts one and Seattle the opposite.

UConn, which used to be the closing crew to head unbeaten and win the name in 2015-16, is taking a look to increase its personal historical past and succeed in the Final Four for the fifteenth consecutive yr. The Huskies had a troublesome yr with accidents. They in spite of everything began to get wholesome heading into March. Star guard Azzi Fudd, who neglected 22 video games with a knee damage, returned for the Big East Tournament and helped the Huskies win it.