Woman who survived Pennsylvania factory explosion said falling into vat of liquid chocolate saved her life

A lady pulled alive from the rubble of a Pennsylvania chocolate factory after an explosion that killed seven co-workers says flames had engulfed the construction, and her arm, when the ground gave means underneath her. That would possibly had been the tip, if she hadn’t fallen into a vat of liquid chocolate.

The darkish liquid extinguished her blazing arm, however Patricia Borges wound up breaking her collarbone and each of her heels. She would spend the following 9 hours screaming for assist and looking ahead to rescue as firefighters battled the inferno and choppers thumped overhead on the R.M. Palmer Co. factory.

“When I began to burn, I thought it was the end for me,” Borges, 50, instructed The Associated Press in an unique interview from her medical institution mattress in West Reading, Pennsylvania, simply mins from the chocolate factory the place she labored as a device operator. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board interviewed Borges on Friday, in keeping with her kin.

The March 24 blast at R.M. Palmer killed seven of Borges’s co-workers and injured 10. Federal, state and local investigations are underway. A reason has no longer been decided, however the federal transportation protection company has characterized it as a herbal gasoline explosion.

This picture supplied via the kin of Patricia Borges displays Patricia Borges sooner than the chocolate factory explosion.



Borges said she and others had complained a couple of gasoline scent about half-hour sooner than the factory blew up. She is indignant Palmer did not right away evacuate. She said the deaths of her co-workers — together with her shut pal, Judith Lopez-Moran — may’ve been averted.

Others staff have additionally said they smelled natural gas, in keeping with their relations. Palmer, a 75-year-old, family-run corporate with deep roots within the small the town 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, has no longer spoke back to questions concerning the staff’ claims.

Speaking in Spanish over videoconference, her eyes bruised and her burned proper arm closely bandaged, Borges recounted her terrifying brush with demise.

The factory used to be getting able for a product transfer that day, so as a substitute of operating a candy-wrapping device as same old, she used to be serving to to wash.

At 4:30 p.m., Borges instructed the AP, she smelled herbal gasoline. It used to be robust and nauseated her. Borges and her co-workers approached their manager, asking “what was going to be done, if we were going to be evacuated,” she recalled.

Borges said the manager famous any person upper up must make that call. So she were given again to paintings.

Just sooner than 5 p.m., the two-story brick construction exploded.

Emergency responders and heavy apparatus are noticed on the website of a perilous explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Saturday, March 25.



Borges, who’d been on a ladder, used to be thrown to the bottom. She heard screaming. There used to be hearth all over the place, and the flames briefly overtook her. “I asked God why he was giving me such a horrible death,” she said. “I asked him to save me, that I didn’t want to die in the fire.”

She started to run. That’s when the ground gave means, and she or he may really feel herself falling — into an extended, horizontal tank of chocolate within the factory’s basement. At 4 toes, 10 inches tall, Borges landed on her toes in chest-high liquid.

The chocolate extinguished the flames, however she believes her fall is what broke her toes.

The vat started filling with water from firefighters’ hoses, sooner or later forcing Borges to climb out because it reached neck stage. She sat at the lip of the tank, then jumped into a pool of water that had shaped at the basement flooring. Briefly submerged, Borges said she swallowed a mouthful of water sooner than surfacing. She grabbed onto some plastic tubing.

And then she waited.

“Help, help, please help!” she yelled, over and over again, for hours. No one got here.

The ache grew extra intense. The water used to be frigid. The primary provide pipe for the construction’s hearth suppression device had ruptured — and water used to be pouring into the basement. She misplaced monitor of time however idea she may well be there for days.

“The only thing I wanted was to get out of there,” she said.

Finally, within the center of the evening, she noticed a gentle and screamed anew for assist.

Patricia Borges is interviewed at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., on March 25, 2023.



Search-and-rescue canine had alerted their handlers {that a} survivor may well be within the rubble. Now, as rescuers sparsely labored their means right down to the basement, they heard Borges’s cries.

Calling for quiet, the rescuers adopted the sound of her voice. They discovered her in a decent area, in chest-deep water. She made her method to them and used to be positioned in a clutter.

“She was severely hypothermic and banged up,” mindful however “absolutely confused,” said Ken Pagurek, who helped lead rescue efforts as program supervisor of Pennsylvania Task Force 1, an emergency reaction staff that deploys to crisis websites across the nation.

“I think had they not gotten to her when they did, there was a very good chance the number of victims was going to be plus one,” said Pagurek, additionally a captain within the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Her rescue gave hope to first responders who already had pulled two our bodies from the rubble within the hours after the blast. Rescuers spent two extra days on the pile. They discovered 5 extra our bodies however no further survivors.

Borges now faces surgical procedure on each toes and an extended restoration. Her kin has introduced a GoFundMe marketing campaign to assist her pay the expenses.

Borges, who got here to the United States 31 years in the past from Puebla state in south-central Mexico, has labored at Palmer for 4 years. She said she’s searching for responsibility.

“I wanted to speak so that this will be prevented in the future,” she said. “For my colleague Judy, I want there to be justice.”